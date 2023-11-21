32 Really Fun Movie Side Characters That Needed More Screen-time

Leading characters draw us into the movies. But every once in a while, a strong supporting player can leave us talking about their scene-stealing performances, or the untapped potential they left on the table because they didn’t get as much screen time as we thought they deserved. The following characters all stood out in their respective films. And the main thing they all have in common is that we all wish they got more time on screen, because they were so much fun.

Les Grossman

The Hollywood satire Tropic Thunder took huge swings at the entertainment industry, with a group of spoiled actors tasked with making a war picture getting mistaken for actual soldiers and getting captured behind enemy lines. But it was an unrecognizable Tom Cruise, playing tough-talking studio executive Les Grossman, who danced away with the picture. There was talk of a Les Grossman movie coming out one day. I hope that’s still on the table.

Lester Bangs

There’s nothing better than when a young up-and-comer finds the perfect mentor. Philip Seymour Hoffman played that role to perfection in Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous. Rock journalist Lester Bangs showed William Miller (Patrick Fugit) what his future could hold, and it wasn’t always bright. But in Hoffman’s hands, it was raw, honest, real, and very uncool.

Blake

Always be closing. It’s a mantra we can all recite because Alec Baldwin was so convincing in the movie adaptation of the brilliant stage play Glengarry Glenn Ross. His character, Blake, is supposed to be motivating a team of salesmen, played by a murderer’s row of character actors (Al Pacino, Ed Harris, and Jack Lemmon). So for any actor to come in and dominate that room is impressive. Plus, the moment Blake’s gone from the screen, you immediately want him back. Leave them wanting more.

Megan Price

It takes a lot to emerge from the pack of gifted comedians assembled for Bridesmaids and be the one that people are talking about. Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph were at their peak, while Rose Byrne and Ellie Kemper were making noise leading into it. But Melissa McCarthy ripped Bridesmaids away from those ladies, partially by doing something nasty in a sink, but also by creating an unforgettable character who had quirks, compassion, and a formidable funny bone.

Floyd

We didn’t realize at the time of True Romance that we were watching an actor who would go on to become one of the biggest movie stars on the planet. But in his scant few scenes as couch surfer Floyd, Brad Pitt demonstrated his ability to completely lose himself in a character, sell a vibe, and hang with fellow heavy hitters like James Gandolfini and Christian Slater. A star was born.

Spider-Ham

When the multiverse opened up in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) met all sorts of strange versions of his spider hero. The strangest, and most interesting, had to be the heroic Spider-Ham, a pig in costume who… ate hot dogs? Spider-Verse remains one of the best Spider-Man movies ever made , and it’s because of unexpected inclusions in the cast like this.

Rod Tidwell

Show him the money, Jerry. At its heart, Jerry Maguire is a love story. It’s also a human journey, where a self-centered sports agent learns how to love himself again. But Jerry Maguire takes flight every time Cuba Gooding Jr. lights up the screen. His football star Rod Tidwell gives Jerry purpose, and Gooding gave Cruise the ideal foil on screen. Like so many people on this list, the role was so good, it earned him an Oscar win. Well deserved.

The Wolf

His name is Winston. He solves problems. He shows up in Quentin Tarantino’s masterpiece, Pulp Fiction , at a time when Jules (Samuel L. Jackson) and Vincent (John Travolta) have a very big one. Harvey Keitel owns the role, but there are so many questions we have regarding The Wolf (including the party he’s throwing, his tuxedo, and how he got to be known for this task), you could easily do a Pulp Fiction spinoff all about him, and I’d watch it a thousand times.

Spike

We have a few people on this list who are bummy roommates stealing scenes by loafing around. That’s how Rhys Ifans steals Notting Hill away from Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. The film is as romantic as they come, but Ifans makes sure all of his scenes as Spike are equally hilarious.

Ken

There are so many Kens to choose from. Barbie Land has its fair share of male dolls. But I have to go with Simu Liu’s competitive Ken , who holds a grudge against Ryan Gosling’s Ken, seems to have the upperhand on him at every turn, and practically demands more screen time so we can figure out what makes this Ken tick.

Mark Hanna

I don't exactly know what Matthew McConaughey is channeling in his The Wolf of Wall Street scene. I know it's primal. I know it's unpredictable. I know it's unlike anything I have ever seen before. And I know that the movie needed more of it... whatever it is. Now, start beating your chest.

Captain Dickson

Ice Cube might be a teddy bear in real life, but he portrays “angry” so easily that if he were to yell at me, I’d turn into a puddle. So there’s something special about the way that he yells at Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street and its sequel. He makes it funny. Still scary. But also pretty hysterical.

Paloma

The most recent James Bond thriller, No Time to Die, was structured as a sendoff for Daniel Craig. But throughout it, we met a new 007 in Lashana Lynch, and watched Bond fight alongside a feisty agent, Paloma (Ana de Armas), who we’d love to see on screen again.

The Critic

Pixar’s classic, Ratatouille, focuses on a fledgling cook and the rat who helps him create vivid dishes. But they mostly want to please a discerning critic, who picks and chooses his moments, then excels with a return to his childhood courtesy of a bite of food that brings him back. I loved every scene with the Critic in Ratatouille, and wanted more of him.

Nigel

The three women at the head of The Devil Wears Prada dominate the scene, Meryl Streep is flawless as a fashion editor, while Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt excel as worker bees earning her favor. But the character I wish we had more time with is Nigel, played to crisp perfection by the wonderful Stanley Tucci. He has history with Miranda Priestly, and more story to be told there.

Rudy Reyes

In a superhero movie, all eyes are on the hero (and also usually the villain). And DC’s most recent Blue Beetle delivered plenty of exciting new twists to the story of Jaime Reyes (Xolo Mariduena), including leaning on his family. And in that tight-knit group we found Rudy Reyes (George Lopez), the paranoid uncle with one eye on the government who also ended up being one of the funniest characters in the DCU. More Rudy, whenever Blue Beetle shows up again in James Gunn’s comic universe.

Grace

Edie McClurg is a legend. She created so many memorable characters in classic 1980s comedies. For the purpose of this feature, I’m going to single out the clueless receptionist Grace that she played in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. She made a pencil funny. But there has to be an extra shout out for her turn opposite Steve Martin in Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. The lady knew how to make the absolute most of her screen time, and it was never enough.

Chet

The late Bill Paxton made every movie better. Be it Aliens, Apollo 13, Twister, or the hilariously bizarre Weird Science, Paxton committed fully, and demonstrated immense range. Chet might be one of the worst characters created for the screen… but he’s so deliciously evil to his brother in the teen comedy that we relished every moment Paxton was on the screen. Even when he was a blob of garbage.

Emma Watson

This is a fun aspect of this list. Some people are able to steal scenes by playing themselves. The armageddon spoof This is the End allowed several celebrities to play enhanced versions of their Hollywood personas, and Harry Potter icon Emma Watson seemed to really enjoy lampooning her image during her too-brief cameo.

Gin Slagel

Bernie Mac left us too soon. The man was a powerhouse comedian, a larger than life personality that owned the screen every moment he occupied it for a comedy, or even a comedic thriller (like as part of the ensembles of the Ocean’s movies). Some might forget that he was a part of Bad Santa, a holiday staple marked by Billy Bob Thornton’s memorably dark performance. But Mac’s role as mall security makes him the ideal foil for Thornton, and he needed plenty more time on the screen.

Pizza Poppa

If there’s one thing we know about Pizza Poppa (Bruce Campbell), it’s that he gets paid. Sam Raimi loves Campbell. And we love Campbell in Raimi movies , including when he showed up for an all-too-brief and strange (no pun intended) cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The appearance makes good use of Campbell’s physical comedy, and also leads to a spot-on end credits scene.

The Bus Driver

There’s a trend on this list. Comedic performers who left us too soon. Chris Farley belongs on that list. And while he will always have his standalone hit in Tommy Boy, but it’s his cameos that hit me the most. I loved him in Adam Sandler’s Billy Madison as the disgruntled bus driver, who amuses himself by stealing kids’ lunches.

Boris Podgorny

Another one of the classic mentor roles, this one appearing in Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical winner, The Fabelmans. Young Sammy Fabelman needed a voice of reason at an important point in his maturation. It came in the form of his visiting uncle (Judd Hirsch), who shared tales of the circus, and a life spent entertaining. Hirsch was a spark that ignited the story, and his absence was felt during the remainder of the film.

T.D.K.

Mind you, almost everyone in the opening scene of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad could be on this list. They all exit the screen in spectacular fashion, and much earlier than anticipated. But I’m going with Nathan Fillion’s T.D.K., mainly because of what his power is. And if you don’t know yet, go put this movie on now and enjoy.

Large Marge

Alice Elizabeth Nunn doesn’t have a long list of acting credits. If you, like me, grew up on Tim Burton’s Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, though, you will remember her as Large Marge. Her legend grows by the day. So when you get to the rest stop, tell them Large Marge sent you.

Steven

John Cena has mastered the art of scene stealing. The all-star wrestler seamlessly transitioned over to the silver screen, thanks to hilarious and go-for-broke performances like the one he gives opposite Amy Schumer in Trainwreck. Part of me wishes that Cena got the girl in this movie. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be.

Gloria Cleary

I miss the days when Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson were good for an annual comedy. Wedding Crashers probably ranks as the duo’s best, and while many single out Will Ferrell’s bathrobe-wearing bachelor as the standout character, I wanted more screen time with the irascible Isla Fisher, who goes toe-to-toe with Vaughn and emerges as the most memorable comedian in this wild ensemble.

Trudi Frazer

Quentin Tarantino is a master at creating unforgettable characters. Even one of the smaller roles will still grab you, and not let go. Young Julia Butters owns the screen opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She’s a savvy kid actor with more confidence than DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton will ever have. I want to know the type of career that Trudi went on to have, because she’s a fascinating slice of a complicated pie that only Tarantino can cook up.

Whiskey

On the surface, it seems like Whiskey (Madelyn Cline) doesn’t belong with the group that has gathered on the island in Glass Onion. But the more that you learn about her, the more you realize she has as many games to play as the rest of them. Cline leaves us wondering how Whiskey earned her seat at the table, but that’s the point of this list. Lingering questions surround almost all of these interesting characters.

Peter

Sugar Bear. Peter (Rob Delaney) is Deadpool’s favorite member of his new super-powered team, X-Force. Peter has no powers. He’s just positive, and willing to play along. He’s the best part of Deadpool 2, and the movie definitely needed more of him.

Gary

"How can that be profitable for Frito Lay?" All that Gary (Jesse Plemons) wants to do is participate in Game Night. Sure, he’s socially awkward. But given the problems that surface in the group as the movie unfurls, Gary would be an ideal player. Just, keep the blood off of his dog, please.

Chirrut Imwe