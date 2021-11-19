Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The Video Game Adaptation

The Resident Evil video game franchise is one of the few that can be said have spawned a successful big screen adaptation. While none of the franchise of movies were ever particularly well received by critics, they were largely successful at the box office. It’s little surprise that it’s now already getting rebooted into a new movie. Unfortunately, based on some of the early responses, it doesn’t look like this new Resident Evil is going to fare much better with critics, but that doesn't mean the movie is all bad.

The first batch of critics have now seen Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, and to call the responses to the movie mixed would be generous. CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg was one of those who got to see the new film. He was also one of its harshest critics. While he leaves open the possibility that others might like the movie better, he really did not.

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City is... oof. Was hoping for something different and better than the other movies, but instead it's boring and looks like it was made with a $50 budget. Start lowering your expectations now and you MAY like it more than I did... but I doubt it. pic.twitter.com/V4cj0AXDpiNovember 19, 2021 See more

But the truth is that many others actually did like the movie better than Eric. Including our Managing Director Sean O'Connell, who thinks that fans of the game are going to really like a lot about this movie. It's not perfect, but it feels like the game in a way that, the previous films rarely did.

If you played #ResidentEvil, #ResidentEvilWelcometoRaccoonCity was made for you. There were moments in the movie where I felt like I was standing IN the game. Director Johannes Roberts is a rabid fan. The rest of the movie moves slow, but Kaya Scodelario continues to kick ass. pic.twitter.com/APep0cRVTQNovember 19, 2021 See more

Certainly, there do not seem to be rave reviews that Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is the video game movie that will finally put game-based movies in the same space that comic book movies now hold. Nobody seems to think the movie was great, but several critics think it was fine, and at least somewhat enjoyable.

“Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City” wasn’t all that bad.Too slow of a build up tho & it felt incomplete.But it’s nice the focus moved away from Alice & on to other fan fav characters.#ResidentEvilWelcometoRaccoonCity #avanjogia #KayaScodelario #ResidentEvil #RaccoonCity pic.twitter.com/kVedZOsPjLNovember 19, 2021 See more

Not all that bad is certainly faint praise, but it does seem that there are some things that fans of the game series will enjoy. While the first run of Resident Evil movies focused on an original character played by Milla Jovovich , and only included characters from the game series in supporting roles, this one puts those characters front and center which fans will likely appreciate.

RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY is a good time. The script is underwhelming to say the least, but it has a great 90s action horror camp vibe to it, loads of gore & tons of fun references for the fansFar from perfect but I enjoyed it…#WelcomeToRaccoonCity #ResidentEvil pic.twitter.com/sszvIDNH93November 19, 2021 See more

Critics certainly aren’t in love with Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, but neither do most have any significant problem with it. It sounds like the movie has some things going for it and that there is an audience for this sort of movie.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is exactly what I needed it to be, capturing the early games' spirit. It tries to squeeze too much in -- Hannah John-Kamen's Jill is underused -- but this is a silly adventure I'll revisit regularly. Full review @CNET next Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/DNQPx4b19hNovember 19, 2021 See more

Based on the response to the new Resident Evil movie , it looks like Welcome to Raccoon City might find itself in a similar place as the previous generation of films based on the games. If fans get behind it the box office will be there, and we’ll likely see the birth of a new franchise. If not, it doesn’t look like the critics’ responses are going to be dragging anybody to the theater to check this one out.

Still the old movies reviewed so badly that even these lukewarm responses, when they become, one assumes, lukewarm reviews, might actually mean this movie could be the best reviewed live-action Resident Evil movie to date. I guess that’s something.