Wow, Fans And Critics Really, Really Do Not Agree On A Minecraft Movie (And I Get It)

This past weekend, the 2025 movie schedule marked the release of A Minecraft Movie, the video game adaptation starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa. So far, it would appear that the film is having quite an impact on the moviegoing public in varying ways. What’s particularly interesting to make note of are the reactions to the flick. Critics and general audiences are seemingly split on the film right now. And, if I’m being completely honest, I can understand why that’s the case.

Both pundits and general audience members have taken to Rotten Tomatoes to input their respective scores. It would be an understatement to say that the numbers, as they currently stand, are like night and day. The critics score for A Minecraft Movie is currently 48% based on 119 reviews. On the other hand, though, the audience rating sits at a strong 87%, which is impressive for any kind of movie. Some may scratch their head over such a massive disconnect, but it does track.

When early reactions to Minecraft hit the web, a constant word that kept cropping up was “stupid,” which was used in both negative and positive ways. The consensus still seemed to be, however, that the Jared Hess-directed feature was lackluster. So, once the full reviews for the video game movie dropped, I wasn’t all that surprised to see that while opinions seemed somewhat split then, there was still a fair share of negative write-ups.

It should also be noted, though, that this movie is based on a major IP that has worldwide appeal. Kids of varying ages absolutely adore this video game property, and the movie does arguably skew towards a younger audience who may be taken by the fantastical film. Of course, that’s not even counting the teens and adults who are into this latest production from Warner Bros. Pictures. And, if you’re not convinced that there are people hyped about this film, there’s plenty of evidence on social media.

During A Minecraft Movie’s opening weekend, social media was flooded with reactions from screenings. Many of the clips involved attendees excitedly reacting to moments during the movie. When responding to such screenings, some users expressed enthusiasm over the fact that people were having such a good time in a theater amid a time at which the industry is facing challenges. There were others, however, who criticized the crowds for being unruly while watching the film in a public space.

Regardless of people’s stances on theater etiquette, those crowds seem to be working to the film’s benefit. Minecraft dominated the box office last weekend and, while it was initially estimated to have earned $157 million domestically, it actually earned $163 million here in the states. That sum paired with its overseas earnings now brings it to a global total of $313 million. I think most of us can agree that number isn’t too shabby.

I’m not sure if any viewers are going to be swayed to change their opinions on this game-centric offering, whether they liked it or not. However, everyone is certainly entitled to their own opinion, and this divide between pundits and fans is further evidence that sometimes, tastes just don’t align.

A Minecraft Movie is now playing in theaters nationwide, so check your local listings. Also, keep an eye out for news on upcoming video game adaptations.