I Rewatched The Original Snow White For The First Time In Years, And Wow, Are We Sure This Is A Kids Movie?

Alright, we're going to talk about Snow White. But not the new Snow White – that's right, we're going all the way back to Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.

It's hard to believe that this movie came out nearly one hundred years ago, but at the same time, it really was a momentous moment for filmmaking as a whole. And I'm the kind of person who hasn't even seen the film in a long time. With all these live-action Disney remakes , I was interested in the new Snow White film, so I decided to check out the original for the first time in years.

And wow, I have to ask – are we sure this was a kid's movie? Because there are some things that I have to talk about here.

(Image credit: Disney)

The Original Was Never My Favorite Disney Movie, But I Still Respected It

Before we get into this, I'm going to preface this article by mentioning that the original Snow White and the Seven Dwarves was never my favorite Disney movie. But I do recognize it as a classic.

I'll be honest and say that I prefer most Disney Renaissance movies over the original Disney princess films, including Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. I mean, if we're being really truthful, I tend to check out the best Pixar movies over that, too.

Even so, I know Snow White and the Seven Dwarves is a masterpiece. The fact that an entire full-length animated film was made back then is beautiful in and of itself, and none of this – none of Disney – would be around if not for this adaptation. It changed the game and more, and it's something that anyone as a film buff would have to appreciate – even if it's not my all-time favorite.

I knew I had to check it out again for the live-action remake of the movie—or rather, the live-action adaptation because it's not a remake of the original to me (there are just too many story differences in that case). And there are some scenes in here that really had me scratching my head.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Some Of The Scenes In The Original Are Actually Really Scary And Make Me Think Of Kid's Reactions

This movie can be scary. Like, really scary.

I'm not saying I'm the kind of person who screams at the television for a movie like this. No one out here is spouting to the world that the original Snow White and the Seven Dwarves is just as scary as the best horror movies in the world.

But what Snow White and the Seven Dwarves does accomplish is setting an air of eeriness among this princess landscape, along with moments that truly would creep out or scare a kid at a young age. This makes me question how the original film was marketed to children.

Snow White, running through the dark forest, is a great example. I did not remember that moment being so intense when I was a kid, but now that I'm watching it, I can't help but wonder what a child would think when they first watched it. Everything is happening so fast. Snow White is screaming. Trees and sticks seem to transform into monsters out of thin air—I mean, it's all in Snow White's head, but still.

Those kinds of moments can really cause a kid to freak out. Granted, this was a different time, and certain things were okay to have on a big screen then as compared to now. It certainly does make me think.

Another great example would be the Evil Queen transforming into her haggard self. I did not remember the transformation being so detailed, where we see her nails become long and elongated, her hands turn skeletal, and her face drops into a cavern as her cheekbones sink—like, that is a lot for a kid to watch, at least from my perspective.

Truthfully, watching this makes me realize just how much sense that dark ride at the Disney parks fits the theme of this film. These moments really are sprinkled throughout this delightful movie, and it really does make you think – and feel very creeped out even as an adult.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation)

There Are A Lot Of Dark Themes That I Was Surprised By As An Adult

Something else that Snow White and the Seven Dwarves really explores is its themes—and they are dark. Again, this makes me question who this film was truly marketed for back then.

I won't even get into the theme of death because it's everywhere in this movie, from the poison apple to Snow White lying in her glass coffin to even the huntsman following her and aiming to stab her in the back – we straight up see him raise the knife. It goes without saying that murder is a huge part of this film.

However, another central theme is vanity and what we are willing to do to prove just how much more important we are than others. Granted, this is on the much more extreme side – where someone is literally willing to kill the other – but it's a theme nonetheless.

Another theme we see is comradery, of helping each other when you need someone the most, like Snow White aiding the Dwarves when she sees just how messy their home is. While that's not necessarily a dark theme, it's surrounded by aspects of the Dwarves' lives that led to them living like this—that they have no one to teach or take care of them, and they genuinely need someone to come and guide their missteps.

Those are some deep themes that not a lot of kids—at least in my personal opinion—would pick up on. They feel much more aimed at the parents of the kids, as lessons they can impart to their offspring once they leave the plush seats of their movie theater.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation Studios)

It's Still A Wonderful Masterpiece Of Film, But It Certainly Made Me Wonder If I Was Scared Of The Movie As A Kid

Don't get me wrong—Snow White and the Seven Dwarves is still an excellent movie. I really didn't think that after decades of animation advancement, I would enjoy this film as much as I did. But I loved it even more, and I would totally recommend that you watch it on your own if you haven't seen it in a while.

But you should keep the kids in mind when you put it on. Very few Disney movies nowadays explore scarier moments that could make a child jump or have nightmares. And no one wants that. Some moments in this film can lead to those outcomes.

However, it's a phenomenal addition to film history, and it deserves all the praise in the world and then some—even if it can be a little scary at times.