I Have Mixed Feelings About The Live Action Snow White, But I Really Liked This One Element

Some of the best live-action adaptations of animated movies are not complete copies of the original. They make bold decisions and add to the story. I’ll be honest, I have only liked a couple of Disney’s live-action remakes, and that’s mainly because they have felt dull and soulless compared to the original films. I didn’t enjoy Snow White as much as I would have liked, but I appreciate that it took some risks that the other live adaptations seemed afraid to take.

Snow White has good and bad attributes, but this Disney film does one particular thing really well, and I need to talk about it.

Warning: Snow White spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: Disney)

I Love That Jonathan and Snow White’s Romance Doesn’t Follow The Original Story

In the original Snow White, she falls for Prince Charming. However, the live-action version introduces a character specifically for the movie. He’s a bandit named Jonathan (Andrew Burnap), who rebels against the Evil Queen (Gal Gadot). Disney princes are usually a vital part of the story. They often showcase a rags-to-riches tale where the handsome prince comes and marries a common girl to elevate her to princess status. There are a few Disney fairytales that don’t quite fit this pattern.

Now the live-action Snow White joins that short list. I think one of Snow White’s strengths is that it is so different from the animated version. It made the film a tiny bit unpredictable. Jonathan and Snow’s romance is completely new. Therefore, I was able to watch in wonder at what could happen. Additionally, many of my favorite romance movies, especially some of the best romantic comedies, involve a little tension and banter between the romantic leads.

Jonathan and Snow have this at the start of their relationship. Also, I am not familiar with Andrew Burnap’s previous work before he joined the Snow White cast, so I really enjoyed this film as my introduction to the actor. Rachel Zegler and he have enchanting chemistry in Snow White.

(Image credit: Disney)

I Think His Character Is Much More Interesting Than Just A Prince

Many may dream of a beautiful prince, but I prefer romantic love interests with a bit of roughness around their edges. Jonathan is far from regal. He’s a thief, a liar, and overly confident. He feels very much like a Robin Hood character. Jonathan and Snow’s interactions made me think of Once Upon a Time because his presence changes the feel of Snow White’s story.

It’s not going by the normal fairytale rules. In most fairytales, the princess wouldn’t fall for a bandit. Many Disney live-action or animated films center on female characters, and the princes are almost only added to the story to elevate the princesses. They’re just a sign of this character being special enough to attract a prince. Then she gets to live happily ever after with him.

Jonathan, not being a prince, proves that a princess or woman doesn’t need a stereotypical prince to achieve happiness. She can have one if she wants, but she can also have the rebel bandit or no one.

(Image credit: Disney)

I Enjoy How Jonathan and Snow White Inspire Each Other To Become Better Versions

Snow White has a bit of a naive view of the kingdom because of her limited access to the world beyond the castle. Jonathan literally and figuratively breaks into her life. He challenges her, and that helps her leave to become the princess and future queen she needs to be.

Jonathan is selfish and hopeless. Snow shows him that there is still good in the world. They influence each other for the better. Jonathan becomes a kinder, braver version and Snow is not sitting by letting her people starve. He inspires her to become a better leader.

Snow and Jonathan have the same heart. They are just opposite in their approaches to life. At their core, they both care and want to help. Jonathan and Snow just need each other to become the best versions of themselves. Most of my favorite fictional couples work because they bring out the best in one another. Jonathan and Snow push each other to become the hero versions of themselves.

(Image credit: Disney)

Seeing Their Love Story Play Out, It Made Me Root For The True Love’s Kiss

The story of Snow White ends with the Evil Queen giving Snow a poisoned apple. She falls into a slumber. On a whim, Prince Charming kisses her, and she wakes up. True love’s kiss saves Snow White. As much as the live-action version changes from the original, I was confident that this moment would still appear in the film.

It’s too much of a critical part of the fairytale not to include it. When Snow White falls asleep, you anticipate Jonathan finding her and kissing her. Because the movie spends a decent amount of time showcasing their love story, you want this big moment between them. Jonathan gets his big hero moment. It’s also just a classic romantic moment: the first kiss between the characters falling in love.

Snow White doesn’t end with the kiss because there is a bit more action after it. It ends with Jonathan and Snow’s wedding. However, the kiss is a major moment that helps propel the story forward. It’s a key part of this film done well. It should please fans of the animated version.

(Image credit: Disney)

I Enjoyed Snow And Jonathan's Duets The Most Of All The Snow White Songs

I hadn’t been reading much press about Snow White before seeing the movie. Hence why I was pleasantly surprised to learn it included so much original music. It’s a modern musical. This detail proves to me that the backlash about Rachel Zegler’s casting is unnecessary because the film allows her to showcase her lovely voice. She’s the perfect choice to lead this musical. Additionally, her voice pairs well with Andrew Burnap for Jonathan and Snow’s duets.

Like many modern musicals, Snow White has some songs that work well and others that are duds. “Princess Problems” is such a fun and flirty ditty. It showcases their contrasting personalities but also their attraction to each other. It’s a cute song that offers a charming duet.

“A Hand Meets A Hand” is their big declaration of love song. It shows the harmonies well and is another sweet romantic song. I could watch another movie of just Zegler and Burnap singing to one another. Their voices blend well.

Snow White is one of the Disney+ movies you should check out this week. The changes in this film make me curious about what other positive changes I will see in other upcoming Disney movies.