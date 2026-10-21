Ryan Gosling Was 'So Tired' Of Acting Alone On Project Hail Mary. It Was Julia Roberts Who Helped Him
Julia Roberts to the rescue.
2026 has been a great year for movies across all genres. For instance, sci-fi fans were treated to Phil Lord and Chris Miller's book to screen adaptation of Project Hail Mary, which was a wild box office success. Ryan Gosling's performance as Ryland Grace was universally acclaimed, but it turns out that playing the role opposite a fictional alien was challenging. Luckily the great Julia Roberts helped him as he acted in the film alone.
Reviews of Project Hail Mary praised Gosling's multilayered performance in the film (which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription), but he had to do a ton of acting without a scene partner. During a recent Q& A about the movie (via IndieWire), the Barbie actor spoke about how challenging his role was. As he put it:
This makes a great deal of sense. Ryland's story in Project Hail Mary is told across multiple years, with the story pivoting from him alone in space and flashbacks to his time on Earth. It required Ryan Gosling bring lots of different layers to the character, and he had the added challenge of having tons of scenes opposite the scene-stealing alien Rocky.
While there was a puppet Rocky on set, it apparently had some struggles. In fact, Gosling compared it to the infamous breaking Jaws shark. While filming Project Hail Mary he went outside for air and met Julia Roberts. As he put it:
Clearly the isolation was getting to the La La Land actor, and it sounds like the After the Hunt set was a much-needed change of pace full of fellow actors to interact with. Julia Roberts didn't already have a friendship with Gosling, but she immediately invited him to set in order to give him the boost in morale that he so needed in the midst of filming.
But Roberts didn't stop there. She helped to find another solution to Gosling's sense of loneliness in the science-fiction movie's set. Namely by creating a new puppet for him to act opposite. In his words:
Oh, to be a fly on the wall. I'd give anything to see what Moppy Ringwald looked like, especially in juxtaposition to the high-tech set of Project Hail Mary. If Gosling ends up snatching some trophies for his performance during Awards Season, I hope that both Julia and Moppy get their flowers during his acceptance speeches. Perhaps there's even a photo of the cleaning tool-turned co-star to be shared. Fingers crossed.
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Project Hail Mary is streaming on Amazon as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to see if Ryan Gosling actually ends up getting nominated for major acting awards like the Oscars. After all, the movie was universally acclaimed and made a ton of money at the box office.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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