Rocky has returned to the big screen amid the 2026 movie schedule, but not in the way fans of the fictional boxer would’ve likely expected. Sylvester Stallone’s journey to getting the iconic 1976 film made is chronicled in the acclaimed biopic, I Play Rocky, which is helmed by Peter Farrelly. While Stallone had no direct involvement in the movie, he did give it his official stamp of approval to the creative team. However, the beloved actor accidentally sparked some serious drama after the movie was announced, and I was totally unaware of it.

As awards season heats up, the cast and creative team behind I Play Rocky have been making the rounds and promoting the movie. Farrelly recently took part in a wide-ranging discussion with Deadline as part of its Contenders series and reflected on making his latest flick. During the discussion, the Dumb and Dumber helmer spoke about receiving input from Stallone early on about his approach to his family, including his father, Frank Stallone Sr. Also, Sly and Farrelly agreed on a key detail that led the latter to make a request:

There’s a funny story. So, after he signed off, I said — we had the discussion [of] should he come on as a producer. I said, ‘Personally, I think you should not. I think it’s going to hurt you. Because you come across so great [in the film] and, at the end of the movie, if they see ‘executive-produced by Sylvester Stallone’ they’re going to think you shaped it,’ which he didn’t. And he agreed with that, and I said, ‘Just separate yourself a little from this.’

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Honestly, the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s rationale (as shared on X) makes a lot of sense. If Stallone were credited as a producer on the film, which shows him in a mostly positive light, many may be tempted to think he manipulated the narrative. The Rambo star is, of course, no stranger to moviemaking so, given his directing and producing experience, I can see why he’d agree. Despite coming to an accord on Stallone needing to “separate” himself from the production, that apparently led to a serious faux pas on the actor’s part:

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A week later, he’s doing an interview, and a guy says, ‘What do you think about this movie about the making of Rocky?’ And he goes, ‘I know nothing about it.’ And the internet goes crazy…. [People are like,] ‘These motherfuckers, they’re doing this movie without even going to Sylvester Stallone. Frank Stallone is threatening our lives, [Sly’s] brother. And Frank is like, ‘Can you believe these blah blah blah blah blah.’

The mere thought of getting heat from fans is daunting enough, but receiving heat from a member of the Stallone family is something else entirely. Farrelly went on to say that he later had another chat with the purveyor and lover of the Rocky films, and it went down as follows:

I called Sylvester [and] I go, ‘What are you doing?!’ He goes, ‘What?’ I said, ‘You said you knew nothing about it.’ He goes, ‘You said to separate myself.’ [I said,] ‘Not that far.’ And he says, ‘Oh okay, I will remember that going forward.’

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While all this drama was due to a simple misunderstanding, it definitely created quite a mess for the filmmaking team. No lasting damage was seemingly done, though, and I’d say that things have been working out for Farrelly and his collaborators. The movie has been well received and gaining considerable buzz in the lead-up to the Oscars. It even received a stamp of approval from Ryan Gosling. As for Stallone, he admitted he was prepared to be “hypercritical” of the film, but he ended up really enjoying the movie as a whole and lead actor Anthony Ippolito’s portrayal of him.

I’d say that’s a generally happy ending to this story in the aftermath of the unintentional drama. Something I appreciate, though, is that Peter Farrelly is far enough removed from the situation that he can joke about it now. What isn’t a laughing matter, though, is the amount of heart that’s present in I Play Rocky, and fans can check out the film in theaters now.