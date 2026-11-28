The holiday movies have officially taken over the 2026 TV schedule, and I could not be happier. Between Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas lineup, Netflix’s releases, and even Hulu’s 12 Dates of Christmas, the options have been endless. Now, Prime Video is getting in on the fun with the release of Clashing Through the Snow. As of writing this, the festive flick is sitting in the number three spot on the streamer’s trending charts, but don’t let the popularity fool you. Some fans are really upset that the film featured a character asking ChatGPT for relationship advice, and I agree with their outrage.

The romantic comedy follows rival book editors Hannah (Michelle Randolph) and Ryan (Christopher Briney) who, after learning their jobs were in jeopardy unless they could wow their boss, set out to land major book deals. When weather and a series of misfortunes halt their respective travel plans, the two begrudgingly agree to road trip to New York together. The proximity allows them to bond, and sparks start to fly, complicating their career ambitions.

Fans Are Not A Fan Of Ryan Using AI In Clashing Through The Snow

Clashing Through the Snow is overflowing with witty banter, memorable scenes, and hilarious and endearing side characters, which is why it was so upsetting when Ryan opted to ask ChatGPT for relationship advice instead of calling his friend Walter (Andrew Schulz), who had already given him advice earlier in the film.

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Fans were not happy with the unexpected turn and quickly turned to Twitter to air their grievances over the egregious use of AI:

nalustars_: watched clashing through the snow and literally everything was perfect except for the fact that they had ryan use ch*tgpt🫠🤮

watched clashing through the snow and literally everything was perfect except for the fact that they had ryan use ch*tgpt🫠🤮 bleedingout_x: Clashing Through the Snow had me until ryan started using chatgpt to work through his emotions about framing hannah. SORRY?????

Clashing Through the Snow had me until ryan started using chatgpt to work through his emotions about framing hannah. SORRY????? lizziethat: the movie 'Clashing Through the Snow' has the lead, WHO IS A BOOK EDITOR BTW, using ChatGPT as a therapist 2026 is hell

the movie 'Clashing Through the Snow' has the lead, WHO IS A BOOK EDITOR BTW, using ChatGPT as a therapist 2026 is hell CoffeeandIrony: Update the male lead of Clashing through the Snow has a full 4 minute audio conversation with his AI chatbot. Either it's the most intellectually bankrupt thing ever, or more likely, GPT paid the studio to include the scene. Hideous.

Things weren’t much better over on Threads, where fans also made their distaste for the inclusion abundantly clear:

thevelvetcreative.byjules: Just wanted to say, enjoyed everything about the new movie with Chris Briney clashing through the snow, all the way up until the moment he said "hey chat" and asked for advice, you lost me entirely

Just wanted to say, enjoyed everything about the new movie with Chris Briney clashing through the snow, all the way up until the moment he said "hey chat" and asked for advice, you lost me entirely Authorjennamalin: watching Clashing Through the Snow and i have loved it… all the way up to the point where this asshole LITERALLY ASKS CHATGPT TO CONVINCE HIM HES NOT AN ASSHOLE.

watching Clashing Through the Snow and i have loved it… all the way up to the point where this asshole LITERALLY ASKS CHATGPT TO CONVINCE HIM HES NOT AN ASSHOLE. readwitheme: Clashing Through the Snow was actually a really great romcom until the male lead started talking to ChatGPT like a therapist… odd choice considering they are rival book editors

I don’t know what’s more upsetting: the fact that the film had a Ryan ask ChatGPT for advice or the fact that he was a senior book editor with human friends he could have turned to.

Why The Director Added It To The Story

What might be the most infuriating thing is that apparently there was a version of Clashing through the Snow where Ryan did turn to a human instead of ChatGPT. At least that’s what Carlson Young, the film’s director, told Deadline before defending her decision to go with the scene in the film, saying:

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I personally thought that him talking to Chat was so Ryan. It made me laugh so much. And the amount of times that I’ve caught my husband… I’m like, ‘Are you asking ChatGPT a question? Like for real? Are you serious? ‘And he is serious. It just felt really modern and so of the times, and something like his character would actually do. And I like a lot the responses that Chat has for him. It just made me laugh.

Maybe I missed something, but I can’t wrap my head around hopeless romantic, pragmatic Ryan being the character who would turn to ChatGPT to ask for serious relationship help. That seems like a job he would have wanted a human who can experience actual love to help with, like Walter or even some random stranger he could have stumbled upon.

As upsetting as it is to see an amazing character turn to AI for help, I don’t think one scene should tarnish the rest of the movie. Clashing Through the Snow is a swoonworthy and hilarious rom-com that does deserve its flowers. Dare I say it might be Briney's best rom-com role (yes, even better than his portrayal as Conrad Fisher in The Summer I Turned Pretty).

Clashing Through the Snow is streaming now for those with an active Prime Video subscription.