Critics Have Seen Project Hail Mary, And There's One Thing They're All Loving
Project Hail Mary is not to be missed.
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In an era that has seen cinemas dominated by franchises more than ever before, it’s fairly rare for a movie that isn’t a sequel to anything to be as highly anticipated as Project Hail Mary has been. Since the first trailer, the movie has promised to be one of the first must-see films on the 2026 movie calendar and the sort of science fiction spectacle we haven’t seen since the last time an Andy Weir novel was adapted for the screen.
Matt Damon got an Oscar nomination for his work in The Martian, a movie that was very much a one-man show for the actor. While Ryan Gosling is similarly the only actor on screen for a lot of Project Hail Mary, he does have a co-star in the film, and the two of them are getting a lot of praise from critics.
However, in this particular case, Gosling’s co-star is a puppet. While some saw the character’s reveal as a spoiler, it’s well understood now that Project Hail Mary sees Gosling’s character working alongside an alien as they both attempt to solve the same problem threatening both of their planets. In our own Project Hail Mary review, Eric Eisenberg says the relationship between the two characters is one thing the movie adapts perfectly from the original text. He said…Article continues below
While the primary plot driver of Project Hail Mary is an extra-terrestrial threat that has the potential to wipe out all life on Earth, the actual story is much more self-contained. It’s about two characters, from different planets, who decide to work together to try and save both their worlds. Despite the fact that one of the characters has no discernible face and looks like a sentient stone, as Collider points out, the relationship between Gosling’s Grace and his alien friend Rocky is what the audience will connect with…
The friendship between Grace and Rocky isn’t the only thing Project Hail Mary has on offer, however. The Los Angeles Times, while it does praise the relationship, also takes a moment to call out the unique score and the cinematography, because you can’t have a great science fiction movie without sweeping images of deep space…
While nearly every review for Project Hail Mary is positive, that’s not to say that every review is entirely glowing. The Independent opens its review critical of the fact that, perhaps in trying to be a film on par with some of the best science fiction movies ever, it feels a bit too much like them, saying…
Meanwhile, IGN thinks that Project Hail Mary perhaps outstays its welcome a bit, as the film continues on past the point where it probably should have rolled the credits…
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Based on the response of both critics and fans who got early screenings, Project Hail Mary appears to be one of the first movies of the year that is truly worth getting to a theater to see. It looks amazing on a big screen, even if what makes the movie truly shine is a great deal smaller.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
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