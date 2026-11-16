I Just Learned There’s A Project Hail Mary Video Game, And Rocky’s Role Sounds ‘Amaze’

Plenty of films left impressions on the 2026 movie schedule, but few managed to really hit the zeitgeist like Project Hail Mary did. Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s science-fiction epic – based on Andy Weir’s 2021 book of the same name – managed to capture audiences’ imaginations (and make some solid money at the box office in the process). Anyone who needs further proof of the film’s popularity should know that a mixed-reality game is in the works and, to quote Rocky, the description of his role sounds “amaze.”

This new game – Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars – hails from game studio Maze Theory and takes place during a formerly untapped period of time within the main story. It specifically takes place after Dr. Ryland Grace saves his alien companion, Rocky, and before they return to the latter’s homeworld, Enid. Players take on the role of Dr. Ryland Grace (played by the impeccable and expressive Ryan Gosling in the film) and, as SFX Magazine on CinemaBlend learned from the developers, the game gets quite immersive.

Players can interact with objects, steer the titular ship (Hail Mary), repair it and even complete tasks like opening cupboards. One also only needs a headset to further immerse themselves in the game’s story, which was also talked out with Weir. Of course, all the while, fans can also interact with Rocky (who is not a pet) throughout their travels, and he’ll be actively watching your moves and providing feedback. Gameplay lead Sandy Lockie told SFX this about bringing Rocky and Grace’s relationship to the game:

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We wanted to do justice to Rocky and Grace and their relationship. Sometimes they’ll be crabby with each other, sometimes they’ll get a little bit down and need the other one to pick them up.

It just wouldn’t have made sense to craft a game like this without including Rocky in some form or fashion. Since the film’s release he’s become something of a sensation, and he went viral after Amazon posted a video of the character watching himself. Even Neil DeGrasse Tyson praised the character’s design and noted that Weir and the filmmakers avoid the Hollywood trope of making him a humanoid. Judging by Lockie’s comments, even the Maze Theory team was taken with Rocky while they were testing the game:

Even when we’re testing, although you know he’s a character and isn’t really there, I’ll talk to him: ‘Well, what do I do here?’ He has good suggestions and sometimes bad suggestions. It’s one of those things that your brain just kind of lunges into, like, ‘Yep, Rocky’s there. He’s a character now!’ He’ll do jazz hands or prompt you to play rock-paper-scissors and all sorts of stuff . It’s fun to step into that and feel like he’s your friend and companion, your little explorer buddy.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studio)

All in all, this game should provide fans with a bit of a taste of being in Ryland’s shoes and present the opportunity to catch up with Rocky in some sense. Project Hail Mary’s ending may have closed the book on Grace and Rocky’s bromance for now, but I still like the idea of people being able to create their own moments reminiscent of the film’s best scenes. So, on that note, why not jump into this sweet-sounding extension of the PHM story?

Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars is now available Pico, Meta and Android XR. Also, fans can grab a Prime Video subscription and stream the movie on which the game is based right now.