I Play Rocky Is Coming, And Ryan Gosling Gave It His Stamp Of Approval

As soon as the news came out that there would be a movie about the making of Rocky , I was pumped! The timing truly is perfect, as this great sports film is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year . So, Rocky fans are sure to raise their fists in the air as they head to theaters. However, Ryan Gosling has already done that. Yes, that's right, Ryan Gosling gave I Play Rocky his stamp of approval, which is making me put this movie high on my watchlist.

Early reviews of I Play Rocky were great. With its star, Anthony Ippolito, nailing Sylvester Stallone’s voice and swagger , I felt like it would be easy to love this upcoming flick. However, it just got easier, because while AnnaSophia Robb (who plays Sylvester Stallone's wife, Sasha) was on The Today Show , she spoke about none other than Ryan Gosling giving the cast his stamp of approval:

It was wild. I have never experienced anything like that. We’re at CinemaCon and we’re doing, you know, press. It’s absolute chaos. And all of a sudden, there’s this kerfuffle and I turn around and Ryan Gosling is there. And he goes, ‘Is this the I Play Rocky cast? I love the movie! It was terrific!’

Wow! Given what a talented actor Ryan Gosling is, it has to be such an honor to receive a compliment from him. Just as I was already excited for the drama, The Notebook actor hyped me up even more.

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I would assume that no matter how accomplished or famous you are, to have someone you look up to compliment your work must mean the world. That was certainly the case for the cast of I Play Rocky during this interaction with the Project Hail Mary star, as Robb continued:

And I was gobsmacked. My jaw was on the floor and it was just, it meant so much because I had just watched him in Project Hail Mary and I loved it. And just to have somebody you’ve been watching your whole life love the film. It just, it meant the world. And we’re all sitting there like, wow.

Yes, it’s very easy to be a Ryan Gosling fan when you watch his best romances and top underrated movies . So, I can only imagine how overwhelming it must have been to be on the receiving end of his compliment. It’s clear the La La Land actor knows a good movie when he sees it and isn’t afraid to give acclaim to it. (Plus it doesn't hurt that his latest movie, Project Hail Mary, features some very notable Rocky references.)

As I Play Rocky makes its way to theaters, I'm happy we now know that Ryan Gosling gave it his stamp of approval. I’m sure he won’t be the only one once we all get to see talented actors shape the story of how the masterpiece of Rocky was made. You all have the chance to feel what Gosling is feeling as the 2026 movie release is playing in select theaters now.