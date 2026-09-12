The Sweet Reason Project Hail Mary Used That Particular Beatles Song
On our way back home.
WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Project Hail Mary. If you haven’t seen it, now is the perfect time to fire up your Prime subscription and watch. It’s worth it.
I love a good needle drop, and Project Hail Mary has a perfect one with The Beatles' “Two of Us.” It’s actually rarer than you’d think to hear a Beatles song in movies, and as a huge fan of the lads from Liverpool, I’m always excited when it happens. It’s even better when the song's theme matches what the director (or directors, in this case) is going for in the movie, and Phil Lord and Christopher Miller nailed it with “Two Of Us.”
Rocky Is Home For Grace
The song comes towards the end of the movie when Grace (Ryan Gosling) makes the decision to head back to find Rocky, rather than return to Earth. He sends the (appropriately named) beetles back to Earth to save humanity, then goes out to save Rocky. According to Miller, they chose the song because it’s about John Lennon and Paul McCartney and their friendship.
Miller explained in the Blu-ray commentary why they picked “Two Of Us”:
They also explained in an interview with Consequence that because the book pays tribute to The Fab Four, they felt they just had to include the song. Incidentally, it was actually producer Aditya Sood’s idea to use “Two Of Us,” because it was so perfect for the movie.
The Sentiment Is Perfect, But The Song’s History Is A Little Different
All great art is, by design, open to interpretation, and The Beatles are no exception. “Two Of Us” is often thought of by Beatles fans as a song about John and Paul’s friendship, written as the band was on the verge of breaking up. And it is, but it’s also about McCartney’s relationship with his soon-to-be wife, Linda.
Martney actually wrote the song on a recent trip he’d taken with Linda, and it's about her, really. According to McCartney (via BeatlesBible):
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The song is the opening track on The Beatles' final album, Let It Be, and because it’s a duet between Lennon and McCartney, Beatles fans have long interpreted it as being about the two of them. A coda, if you will, about their relationship and songwriting partnership. In fact, McCartney acknowledges that it is that, as well:
In the end, it doesn’t matter what inspired McCartney to write the song; Like all Beatles songs, they belong to the world, and that makes it the perfect needle drop in Project Hail Mary for all sorts of reasons.
Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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