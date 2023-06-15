See Ke Huy Quan Surprise Harrison Ford In Sweet Indiana Jones 5 Premiere Moment

This year has been a big one if you’re an Indiana Jones fan. Not only is it the year that we will finally get the long-awaited fifth Indy movie titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but it’s the year that Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom co-star Ke Huy Quan won an Oscar. The former Short Round was a guest at the premiere of the new film last night and the co-stars had a special moment together that you just need to see.

With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny almost here, a lot of people are probably taking the opportunity to watch the Indiana Jones movies again. The relationship between Indy and Short Round is one of the best parts of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, but it's got nothing on the real thing. The official Indiana Jones Twitter account posted the video of Ke Huy Quan sneaking up behind Harrison Ford on the red carpet before saying hi. The moment when they see each other is truly special. Check it out.

It’s incredibly touching, from seeing Ke Huy Quan bouncing around behind Ford, where the camera shooting Ford likely catches him, to the warm embrace and the actor’s comment that Quan is “all grown up.” It’s been nearly 40 years since Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and both these men have been through so much.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom was Ke Huy Quan’s first movie, and while the child actor made a name for himself with his initial roles in both that and The Goonies, the older he got, the less Quan was finding roles available to him, to the point where he largely left acting altogether. He came back to the screen in a big way thanks to Everything Everywhere All At Once, in a role that won Quan the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor earlier this year.

This wasn’t the first time recently that Quan and Ford had been reunited, the pair were snapped together at last year’s D23 Expo when Ford was there to promote the new Indiana Jones movie and Quan was on hand for his Disney+ series American Born Chinese, which was released last month. But the duo probably haven’t seen each other since then. And being together at the premiere of an Indiana Jones movie is just that much sweeter.

How the story will end for Indiana Jones, we still have to wait a few more days to find out, a lot of Indiana Jones 5 details are still well hidden. Ford has made it clear that this will be his last time under the hat, so seeing Short Round as an adult in the Indiana Jones franchise, something a lot of fans have recently called for, will all but certainly not happen. But we can be confident that Indy and Short Round would be as happy to see each other as Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan were, and that’s pretty special.