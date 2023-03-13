See Ke Huy Quan Sweetly Embrace Ana De Armas After His Lovely Oscars Win

It’s safe to say that Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Ke Huy Quan was one of the happiest people present at the 95th Academy Awards. After last night, he was among the growing ranks of 2023 Oscar winners for winning Best Supporting Actor. Overcome with so much joy after his lovely Oscars win, he had no problems offering sweet embraces to stars like Oscar nominee Ana de Armas.

Ke Huy Quan gave one of the most endearing speeches at the Oscars last night filled with tears of joy and clenching onto that trophy with pride. After accomplishing such an epic win, he shared a sweet embrace with Best Actress nominee Ana de Armas on the red carpet of Vanity Fair’s Oscars After Party. He literally jumped for joy as soon as she greeted him with open arms. Take a look at these two chums hugging it out in this Instagram video below.

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Ana de Armas may have lost out to Michelle Yeoh for Best Actress, but it’s still really nice she was able to support winners during their big moment. It must have been a real honor for the Cuban-Spanish actress to represent her movie Blonde. With all of the backlash the historical fiction film endured ahead of the Oscars as well as the Razzie nominations and wins it got, I can imagine it being a real compliment that her talented performance in the film shone through. Not to mention, she already makes history by being the first Cuban actress to be nominated in the Best Actress category. The happiness she shared with Huy Quan during his big night proves she’s a winner at heart.

Ke Huy Quan was truly deserving of his Oscar win for Everything Everywhere All At Once. In his Best Supporting Actor speech, he tearfully made sure to thank his mother, brother, wife, and his “Goonies brother for life” Jeff Cohen who unexpectedly played into the Asian actor joining the A24 movie when as an entertainment lawyer, he negotiated the deal for his casting. The Goonies actor also made sure to recall there was a time he was ready to give up on his dreams. After all, he stepped away from acting for a couple of decades due to either not getting offered to play strong characters like he previously played, or only being presented with stereotypical roles.

Thankfully, the Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom star made his return to acting after reading the script of the absurdist multiverse movie and feeling he could really identify with the three different versions of his character, Waymond Wang. The former child star ended his speech triumphantly by saying, “To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive.” His story truly is inspiring to go from spending a year in a refugee camp as a child to standing on the Oscar stage clutching that award. This Vietnamese-American actor is surely going places.