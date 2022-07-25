Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Shares His Feelings About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Defamation Trial

There are high-profile celebrity divorces, and then there’s the split between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. The two actors have been battling in court for years, and continue to make headlines in the wake of the recent defamation trial. Plenty of people have weighed in on this public feud, and now Shazam! star Zachary Levi has shared his feelings about Depp and Heard’s defamation trial.

Fans of Zachary Levi were thrilled when the first trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods was released at Comic-Con last weekend. While all eyes are on his next appearance as a DC superhero, the 41 year-old actor recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience . The conversation eventually turned to the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial, where Levi weighed in on the viral nature of the case. As he put it,

There’s a part of me that just wishes nobody would care about any of that drama as it unfolds. Because it’s not pertinent to anybody’s life, really, or making the world a better place.

There you have it. Because cameras were in the courtroom for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial in Virginia, the private dispute became a very public matter. Fans and folks online were able to dissect every frame of footage, resulting in countless memes hitting social media outlets like TikTok.

Zachary Levi’s thoughts on the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial offers an emotional perspective, and is in stark juxtaposition to some of the vitriol that has made its way online. Some fans definitely took sides in the situation, as both actors accused the other of physical and emotional abuse. In the end Depp was the victor in court, with his ex-wife ordered to pay a whopping $10 million as a result of being found guilty on three counts of defamation.

Later in that same conversation about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial, Zachary Levi explained his issue with the spectacle of it all. Specifically, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor is seemingly worried about the precedent set with finding entertainment in this way. As he put it,

I dunno man, I feel like it’s making us less empathetic ultimately. We all get to look at these people literally like you’re saying, they’re having a marital dispute. We’re all getting brought in on their shit. Their traumas, all that stuff. And everyone just gets to sit around eating popcorn and judging the entire fiasco because it’s entertainment, now?

Points were made. Because everyone could watch Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation trial on TV, countless recaps, YouTube videos, TikToks, and memes were made using that footage . And Zachary Levi seems to take umbrage with so many people finding entertainment in such a serious martial and legal battle.