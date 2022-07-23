Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Trailer Shows Billy Batson And His Superhero Family Battling Helen Mirren And Lucy Liu's Characters

Having debuted in the pages of Whiz Comics #2, it took Shazam, the superhero once known as Captain Marvel, eight decades to score his own feature-length movie. Fortunately, 2019’s Shazam! was met with a lot of positive reactions and performed decently at the box office, leading to a sequel being greenlit. While we saw some Shazam! Fury of the Gods behind-the scenes peeks and concept art at last year’s DC FanDome, the official first trailer for Billy Batson’s next cinematic adventure is finally here straight from San Diego Comic-Con, and it shows off.

When we left off with Asher Angel’s Billy Batson at the end of Shazam!, he’d shared his special abilities with his adoptive siblings, so now they could join him as superheroes. In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, that’s still the case, but as Billy lays out in his Zachary Levi-played superpowered form in this trailer (to a pediatrician of all people), not only does he feel like a “fraud” as a superhero, but evidently the team dynamic of this family, a.k.a the Shazamily, hasn’t been holding together well. Well, they’ll need to get their act together, because Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu’s characters have arrived to cause trouble.

As we’ve known for a while now, Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu are respectively starring as Hespera and Kalypso in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, with these powerful women being two daughters of Atlas, one of the mythological figures from whom Billy Batson and his siblings draw their powers. West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler is also starring as Hespera and Kalypso’s sister, Antaeus, and we do briefly see her in the Fury of the Gods trailer being hit by lightning. However, it’s still unclear if Antaeus will be helping her sisters with their nefarious scheme for the entirety of the movie, or if she’ll end up helping the Shazamily.

Regardless, Hespera and Kalypso will be enough to keep the Shazamily busy during the events of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which includes siccing a dragon at him! One buzzing element of the sequel is the return of Djimon Hounsou’s Wizard, who’s also known as Shazam. He seemingly perished during Shazam! after passing along his powers to Billy Batson in the Rock of Eternity, but somehow he’s now back to warn Billy and the gang about Hespera and Kalypso, and maybe we’ll even see him fighting with them. On a brighter note, this trailer also revealed that at some point in the story, Marta Milans’ Rosa and Cooper Andrews’ Victor, the kids’ adoptive parents, will finally learn about their superhero activities.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods works its magic in theaters on December 21, two months after Black Adam's arrival.