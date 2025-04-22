A Popular Podcaster Called Out Why People Are Fascinated With The Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Case: ‘People Have Finally Started To See Behind The Curtain’
The It Ends With Us saga continues.
Ever since its release, It Ends With Us has been synonymous with controversy and drama. Starting with Blake Lively's behavior towards journalists, things got even more dramatic when lawsuits started flying between her and director/actor Justin Baldoni. Countless headlines have followed, and a podcaster spoke about why he thinks the public is so fascinated by what's going on.
Lively's lawsuit against Wayfarer Studios began a long legal battle, with Baldoni countersuing and naming both Lively and Ryan Reynolds in his following defamation suit. Podcaster Zack Peter spoke to Fox News about the public's fascination with the ongoing situation, saying:
He's got a point. The public seems to love seeing takedowns, especially when it concerns A-list celebrities. Lively and Reynolds seem to have it all, so there's a morbid curiosity about whether or no they might lose this status. And the fact that both her and Justin Baldoni's lawyers have been fighting so hard has made for even more viral statements and legal maneuvers.
While Baldoni has been accused of a smear campaign, the director of It Ends With Us has shown no signs of slowing his fight against Lively. In the same interview, Peter shared that their difference in fame is another reason why folks are invested in their feud, offering:
While Lively has made sexual harassment allegations against Baldoni, there are large corners of the internet that seems to be on his side instead of the Gossip Girl star. The podcaster mused on why this might be, sharing:
There has definitely been a ton of backlash coming at both Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds as a result of this ongoing situation. They got negative attention when Lively and Reynolds attended SNL 50, and they've since stopped doing public appearances together. Only time will tell how the legal situation shakes out, and their careers are negatively affected by the lawsuits.
We'll just have to wait and see if Lively or Baldoni end up the victor in their lawsuits, and if they end up actually facing off in court. What is clear is that we shouldn't expect a sequel to It Ends With Us anytime soon.
