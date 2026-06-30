Someone Convinced Jeff Bridges To Do His Minions Impression At The Premiere: ‘You Have An Oscar Right?’

Since their introduction in 2010’s Despicable Me, the Minions have become more than just the silly yellow henchmen of the lovable villain Gru. The've proven themselves to be a pop culture phenomenon, spurring their own billion dollar animated film, and showing audiences just how relevant they are. The latest Minions installment is a 2026 release, but takes the characters to 1920s Hollywood, where they cross paths with studio heads played by Jeff Bridges. In a spontaneous red carpet moment, someone convinced the Tron actor to do his best Minions impression, and oh boy, do I have thoughts.

At the premiere of Minions & Monsters, the Big Lebowski actor was asked by Variety to put his Minionese skills to the test, and I was not expecting this:

Jeff Bridges speaks fluent Minionese at the "Minions & Monsters" premiere in LA. pic.twitter.com/S7iSauiGC2June 29, 2026

Yes, Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges just spouted near-gibberish with sub-aplomb on the red carpet. I almost thought he wasn’t going to do the impression, but then it just came out, and I ki-i-inda wish it hadn’t. It’s not terrible, but it doesn’t exactly sound like the Minions either. If anything, it sounds like the Minions when they turned rabid and purple in Despicable Me 2, as filtered through the chipmunk from Enchanted.

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All I’m saying is I don’t think the Iron Man actor should quit his day job to be a Minionese translator. That’s okay though, he’s got quite the resume already.

To be honest, I don’t know if I could do much better. Minionese is both very complex and also hardly makes sense. That’s because Despicable Me director Pierre Coffin, who also voices all the titular characters, strings together random words from about 8 to 10 different world languages to make nonsensical gibberish.

The Minions creator has pulled words from French, Spanish, Dutch, Japanese, and English, to name a few, to help create Minionese. Some phrases repeat themselves and have become quite synonymous with the short denim-clad creatures, like their favorite word banana! However, instead of actual grammar and phrases, Coffin says Minionese relies heavily on melody, cadence, and physical movements for communication and reception.

The crazy language actually plays quite an important role in the plot of Minions & Monsters. After accidentally becoming silent film stars in the golden age of Hollywood, the Minions are cast aside once movies start to incorporate sound and script dialogue. To regain their fame, James is forced back to the drawing board, where he comes up with a brand new film concept: Minions vs. Monsters. Check out the final trailer below:

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Minions & Monsters | Final Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Minions & Monsters, the third movie in the minions' saga, has been met with high praise from critics as we head into its worldwide release. The new movie steps back from the familiar faces of the Despicable Me saga, allowing new characters James and Henry to shine as they infiltrate Hollywood’s golden age. This new territory also means an all new star-studded cast that features Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch, Allison Janey, and Jeff Bridges.

If there is anything I know to be true, it’s that a movie with the beloved yellow goobers in it is bound to be a riot for audiences of all ages, and Minions & Monsters looks to be no different. I’m excited to see what Hollywood parodies and cliches they sneak into the movie when it hits theaters July 1.