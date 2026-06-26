Minions & Monsters Reviews Are Here, And My Mind Is Blown By All These Reactions
What sets this movie apart from its predecessors?
Minions & Monsters is set to hit the 2026 movie calendar in less than a week, and seven movies into the Despicable Me franchise, we all have a pretty good idea of the brand of comedy coming to us from Illumination’s little yellow blobs, right? Well, not so fast. Reviews have dropped for Minions & Monsters, and I’m genuinely surprised at the overwhelmingly positive reaction critics are having to the newest offering.
Critics are using words like “creative high” and a “peak for the series” to describe Minions & Monsters. But, like, what about the butt jokes? Apparently, all of the humor kids love is still there, but it’s also a “love letter” to Hollywood that will delight even those who have grown tired of the mischief makers, Tessa Smith of Mama’s Geeky says. She rates it 3 out of 5, declaring it her “favorite of the solo Minions movies. By a landslide,” writing:
Minions & Monsters takes us away from Gru and the other characters we’ve come to know — Kevin, Stuart, Bob, etc. — which already sets it apart from previous installments. Director Pierre Coffin (who voices all of the Minions) has the chaotic humor down to a science, Max Borg of Next Best Picture says, and the way he lets the creatures loose on the Tinseltown of yore makes this “the most refreshing entry in the franchise.” Borg continues:
Drew Taylor of The Wrap agrees that the third movie centered around the Minions themselves adds dimension to the Despicable Me universe, making it feel alive in a way that the franchise hasn’t in a while. Taylor also calls it a “love letter to Hollywood’s heyday and a celebration of the moviegoing experience.” The critic’s Minions & Monsters review says:
Guy Lodge of Variety says Minions & Monsters marks a “creative high” for the franchise by putting an actual idea at its core beyond your typical, cheerful chaos. Cinephiles will love the first half of the movie, he says, and as the monsters start to become a bigger part of the plot, it transitions from film-lovers’ playground to more of what you’d expect from a Minions movie. Lodge continues:
John Nugent of Empire agrees that much of the movie is “more of the same,” but that is what’s gotten the banana-loving creatures this far. Still, the critic does acknowledge that Minions & Monsters also squeezes “a surprisingly earnest ode to the art of storytelling” into its usual slapstick and nonsense. Nugent gives it 3 out of 5 stars and says:
What kind of franchise sees its seventh movie being lauded as the best of the series? Any movie in the Despicable Me universe — particularly involving the Minions — is practically guaranteed to come close to (or surpass) a billion dollars in ticket sales, so the fact that Pierre Coffin and co-screenwriter Brian Lynch are still making the effort to push the franchise to new creative highs? That seems like a love letter to Hollywood in itself.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
If you (and/or your little ones) want to experience the latest that the Minions have to offer, Minions & Monsters hits theaters Wednesday, July 1, which coincides with the opening of the new Universal Kids Resort in Texas. The theme park, which includes a Minions-inspired land, was created for families with younger children, but my experience proved it’s fun for all ages.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.