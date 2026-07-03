Zoey Deutch Has Been Method Dressing For Minions & Monsters, And It’s Delightful

The highly awaited Minions prequel, Minions & Monsters, will have a different tribe of Minions attempting to make a monster movie during the silent film era. Early reviews were already sending out praiseworthy reactions , loving its messy rise and fall of entertainment and a “love letter” to Old Hollywood. One of its stars, Zoey Deutch, is certainly a fan who's been showing her love for the 2026 movie release by method dressing at its promotional events, and I find it delightful.

Method dressing for movie premieres has become a new trend among celebrities to promote their new releases. Some examples include when Margot Robbie wore Barbie- centric outfits for the film’s press tour . There was also Zendaya, who recently rocked a backless spider web dress for the London photo call of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Now Zoey Deutch is showing she can method dress like the best of them at the L.A. premiere of Minions & Monsters, wearing a delightfully Minions-inspired dress I can’t stop looking at:

(Image credit: Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Zoey Deutch’s Prada gown has got to be a 10/10. Everything about this dress screams Minions with its vibrant yellow color and smooth fabric that looks so much like the skin tone of our favorite animated characters. I’m also loving the dress straps with the round buttons and square front pockets that perfectly resemble the overalls of the yellow henchmen. You've got to admit that the high-end fashion piece is a better red carpet look than showing up in workwear attire.

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This wouldn’t be the only time that the Voicemails for Isabelle actress donned the yellow to promote Minions & Monsters. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , Deutch revealed she wore a Minions hat, goggles, and suspenders at a screening of the animated flick. The American actress also wore a beautiful yellow gown during her Rolling Stones interview of the Minions spinoff that’s truly one for the books:

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The Set It Up actress’s elegant yellow gown for her Rolling Stone interview is so classy that you’d expect to see it in an Olympian fashion show. The “Minion yellow” still rings true with its asymmetrical drapery looking both flowy and shining. If you’re gonna prove to audiences what a fan of the lovable troublemakers you are, it’s natural to want to look the part at every promo event.