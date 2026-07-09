As A Movie Lover, I Wish I Could've Seen Minions & Monsters As A Kid
I didn't expect to write this about a Minions movie...
As a kid who grew up on Despicable Me and an adult who has not historically been a fan of the Minions movies, I was apprehensive about the latest installment of this franchise. However, after seeing Minions & Monsters reviews, I knew I had to check out this entry on the 2026 movie schedule. Now, I’ve seen it, and not only am I happy I spent 89 minutes watching this film, but I also left thinking about how I really wish it existed when I was a child.
I quickly fell in love with films and the art of making them when I was a kid. I was also always transfixed by movies about movies – like the beloved musicals Singin’ in the Rain and La La Land. It was through these two things that I found my passion for film. Then, I realized that Minions & Monsters has the power to do just that too, which is why I wish I had seen it as a kid.
Minions & Monsters Is Such A Fun Introduction To How Movies Are Made And Film History
What I really loved about Minions & Monsters is how it made making a movie the plot while also making tons of remarkable jokes about iconic films. So, it was all around just a jam-packed story about movies that feels like it was made for film lovers.
From the story perspective, we followed James, Henry and Ed as they traveled with the Minions. When they arrived at a film studio, they realized they wanted to make a movie. That’s how the monsters came into play. So, Minions & Monsters shows us the adventure that ensues as these yellow creatures learn how to make a movie (and defeat some monsters). And honestly, it reminded me of being a kid, picking up a camera and going for it.
Then, along with that, the film is full of references and jokes about old, classic films. From an A+ sequence that felt like an homage to Jaws (one of Steven Spielberg’s best movies) to an incredible Citizen Kane bit to a joke involving iconic directors’ names that literally had me laughing out loud, I couldn’t get enough of how Minions & Monsters showed its love for Hollywood.
And by showing this love, young viewers can get a great, albeit very silly, introduction to filmmaking and film history.
I Really Hope Minions & Monsters Helps Kids Fall In Love With Movies
Now, kids might not get everything I just wrote about on their first watch. However, it could inspire them to learn about film, and I wanted something like that when I was younger.
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