As A Movie Lover, I Wish I Could've Seen Minions & Monsters As A Kid

As a kid who grew up on Despicable Me and an adult who has not historically been a fan of the Minions movies, I was apprehensive about the latest installment of this franchise. However, after seeing Minions & Monsters reviews, I knew I had to check out this entry on the 2026 movie schedule. Now, I’ve seen it, and not only am I happy I spent 89 minutes watching this film, but I also left thinking about how I really wish it existed when I was a child.

I quickly fell in love with films and the art of making them when I was a kid. I was also always transfixed by movies about movies – like the beloved musicals Singin’ in the Rain and La La Land. It was through these two things that I found my passion for film. Then, I realized that Minions & Monsters has the power to do just that too, which is why I wish I had seen it as a kid.

Minions & Monsters Is Such A Fun Introduction To How Movies Are Made And Film History

What I really loved about Minions & Monsters is how it made making a movie the plot while also making tons of remarkable jokes about iconic films. So, it was all around just a jam-packed story about movies that feels like it was made for film lovers.

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From the story perspective, we followed James, Henry and Ed as they traveled with the Minions. When they arrived at a film studio, they realized they wanted to make a movie. That’s how the monsters came into play. So, Minions & Monsters shows us the adventure that ensues as these yellow creatures learn how to make a movie (and defeat some monsters). And honestly, it reminded me of being a kid, picking up a camera and going for it.

Then, along with that, the film is full of references and jokes about old, classic films. From an A+ sequence that felt like an homage to Jaws (one of Steven Spielberg’s best movies) to an incredible Citizen Kane bit to a joke involving iconic directors’ names that literally had me laughing out loud, I couldn’t get enough of how Minions & Monsters showed its love for Hollywood.

And by showing this love, young viewers can get a great, albeit very silly, introduction to filmmaking and film history.

I Really Hope Minions & Monsters Helps Kids Fall In Love With Movies

Now, kids might not get everything I just wrote about on their first watch. However, it could inspire them to learn about film, and I wanted something like that when I was younger.