Sorry Marvel, Why The Meg 2 Director Thinks The Franchise Resonates With Moviegoers More Than Superhero Films
According to the filmmaker, the shark has an edge over spandex.
In the vast seascape of contemporary blockbusters, superhero films have largely dominated the box office and fan discussions over the last decade. Their larger-than-life protagonists and universes are packed with enough gravity-defying stunts, intergalactic threats, and enough spandex to stock a department store. But when The Meg surfaced back in 2018, it introduced a different kind of thrill: a giant prehistoric shark as its antagonist. The Meg 2: The Trench director Ben Wheatley believes the creature feature franchise resonates more with audiences than the spectacle of superhero cinema. And he makes an interesting point.
While many viewers were initially hooked by the sheer spectacle of Jason Statham battling a prehistoric shark, and some still are since the sequel seems like the rare flick where a rotten Rotten Tomato score appears to be attracting some movie watchers, The film's director believes that the real attraction is the genuine human touch and vulnerability of the characters, which he feels are missing in most upcoming Marvel movies and DC flicks. In a recent Screen Rant interview, Wheatley delved deeper into this perspective, saying:
Despite its fantastical premise, The Meg and its sequel bring to the fore characters who are very much grounded in reality, facing an ancient terror with nothing but their wit, courage, and humanity. It's this vulnerability, according to the director, that gives the audience a point of entry into the narrative, allowing them to see themselves in these everyday heroes. He continued:
It's a potent argument the filmmaker makes. While superhero movies often impress with awe-inspiring visuals and larger-than-life characters, they can sometimes distance viewers with their superhuman abilities and unrelatable challenges.
In the face of some, let's say, less-than-stellar reviews, The Meg 2: The Trench has shockingly pulled in a cool $140 million on its debut weekend. And it was sharing the marquee with heavy hitters like the billion-buck sensation Barbie and the fresh-out-the-oven Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. But here's a Hollywood truth bomb for ya: not every box office disaster is cinematic trash, and not every dud is a disaster. The silver screen experience is all shades of subjective.
Meg 2: The Trench is currently still splashing around in theaters raking in global earnings, so don't miss it. Also, check out our 2023 movie release schedule for the slew of upcoming horror movies set to hit theaters and streaming platforms in 2023 and beyond!
