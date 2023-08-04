Critics Have Seen Meg 2: The Trench, And They Agree On What’s Missing From The Jason Statham Sequel
Jonas is back to fight more bigs.
Jason Statham is back as Jonas Taylor, five years after his character’s first fight with the thought-to-be-extinct Megalodon. When there’s a sequel to this type of sci-fi action flick, one thing is guaranteed — it’s going to be bigger than its predecessor and probably more ridiculous. That’s what audiences are likely hoping for, as Meg 2: The Trench crashes into theaters on August 4. Critics were able to see the sequel ahead of its release, and they mostly seem to agree that it forgot to bring the fun campiness that drew audiences to the first adventure.
In addition to Jason Statham, Meg 2: The Trench returns some familiar faces from the original, including Sophia Cai as Meiying (who is now under Jonas' guardianship), Page Kennedy and Cliff Curtis, so who will survive the crew’s next round of bloody battles against the prehistoric beasties? We won’t reveal spoilers here, but in CinemaBlend’s review of Meg 2: The Trench, Eric Eisenberg has no problem saying that the movie fails to provide the expected silly cinematic experience, bogging the script down with plots that too often don’t involve any colossal, carnivorous fish. He rates the movie 2 out of 5 stars, saying:
Carla Hay of Culture Mix doesn’t hold back in her criticism of Meg 2, saying the sequel replaces the campy fun of the original with “an onslaught of terrible filmmaking.” Hay says this is not a case of “so bad it’s good,” reaching new levels of idiocy: The critic continues:
Kate Erbland of IndieWire grades the movie a C-, saying the majority of Ben Wheatley’s film is composed of clunky exposition and a serious lack of Meg-centric terror. The critic writes:
David Rooney of THR remarks that despite more Megs, the sequel is “less fun,” fighting a pedestrian screenplay and struggling to find the balance between suspense and silliness. For such a preposterous plot Meg 2: The Trench seemingly should have been able to find more enjoyment. Rooney continues:
Courtney Howard of Fresh Fiction rates Meg 2: The Trench 1 out of 5, saying she found herself jealous of one of the movie’s victims for finding an early exit to the “mind-numbingly dull, frustrating and convoluted shenanigans.” Howard continues, saying audiences deserve better than “this bloated, rotting cinematic carcass.” The critic continues:
The critics seem to have strong opinions about Meg 2: The Trench, and it’s not just the ones above. The movie currently holds a 27 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 84 critics’ opinions. However, if this is a movie you’ve been looking forward to, or you want to see just what everybody’s talking about, you can check the movie out for yourself, as the sequel arrived in theaters Friday, August 4. Be sure to also take a look at our 2023 Movie Release Schedule to see what other films are coming soon.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Megan Behnke
By Ryan LaBee
By Dirk Libbey