Steven Soderbergh’s Presence Put A New Spin On POV Horror, And I Didn’t Realize I Needed This Take On Found Footage

Steven Soderbergh is an acclaimed filmmaker who has used his talents in a variety of different genres. His upcoming horror movie titled Presence prompted walkouts during Sundance, and has continued being featured in other Film Festivals. I had the chance to catch an early screening of the flick, which put a new spin on POV horror. And I didn’t realize I needed this take on found footage.

Soderbergh is known for taking bold creative risks in his projects, like the movie Unsane which was shot entirely on an iPhone. He's once again done it with Presence, which is shot entirely from the POV of the titular ghost in the story. And this bold choice, as well as its twist ending, might help make it one of the best horror movies in recent memory.

I had the chance to see Presence at the Hamptons International Film Festival, and was immediately taken by its unique visual language. The audience IS the ghost that the family is sensing, hiding in a closet until Lucy Liu's Rebecca and the Payne family move into their new home. And we watch as the titular presence observes them, before eventually getting involved in what's happening in the house. As a reminder, you can check out the movie's cryptic teaser below:

PRESENCE - Official Teaser #3 - In Theaters January - YouTube Watch On

While told in a unique set of circumstances, the very beginning of Presence feels like one of the best found footage movies. In a style made famous by The Blair Witch Project and the Paranormal Activity franchise, audiences would be able to be brought directly into the story they're following. That happens in Soderbergh's latest movie, although it brings us into the POV of the ghost that scaring up the family.

Much like other moviegoers, the trend of found footage eventually got tired, with the Paranormal Activity movies becoming less scary as they went on. Which is why being the ghost of Presence felt like such a breathe of spooky, fresh air. And despite being in the POV of the one with power in the situation, Soderbergh's pacing and legendary Jurassic Park writer David Koepp's script allowed tension to build into a wildly satisfying (and moving) climax.

I won't spoil the content of Presence's 85-minute runtime but the film has some truly disturbing scenes in it. There's one where protagonist Chloe (Callina Liang) is in danger features a situation that is truly going to be nightmare fuel for me. And that's one of many delightfully startling moments throughout the film.

But as mentioned, the ending of Presence is truly moving. The story is expertly crafted, allowing the audience and the characters of the film to really earn its final moments. And it proved that POV horror and found footage still has the potential to make a big impact.

Presence is expected to arrive in theaters January 17th. Check the 2025 movie release dates for now.