The Best Channing Tatum Movies, Ranked

Channing Tatum has been a household name for over a decade. From his starring roles in dance movies to his work in comedies and dramas, the actor has proven that he’s capable of many different roles. With a career that’s been going strong for more than fifteen years, though, he’s had some ups and some downs.

Today, we're going to talk about Channing Tatum movies and rank his best films. You just might have a new favorite movie to watch soon!

11. White House Down (2013)

Action movies have always been something I’ve genuinely enjoyed. With some of the best action movies out there, like Die Hard or John Wick, they always entertain me, usually through their stupendously crazy odds, talented cast, and cool stunts and effects. White House Down attempted to do that, but in the end I feel like it fell flat in comparison to many other great action films that take place around politics.

However, I can say that I really like Tatum’s performance in this film. I think that if given the right script, Tatum would blow an action film like this one out of the water and become the next big action-movie star, but he just hasn’t been given the chance yet.

10. Coach Carter (2005)

If you haven’t heard about Coach Carter, it’s a great basketball movie that tells the real story of Ken Carter, a high school basketball coach who ended up suspending all of his basketball team for their academic scores in school, despite them being undefeated. This was one of Tatum's first major roles.

The reason why I put it so low on this list is that we’ve seen how good of an actor Tatum has become over time, and how much he has improved since this movie. However, it would basically be a sin not to list Coach Carter. Tatum, alongside all of the other players on the team, really put on a great group performance, showing that smarts are just as important as basketball skills.

9. The Book Of Life (2014)

As someone who loves her films filled with Hispanic heritage and lore , The Book of Life is brilliantly well-done, from the animation to the story, mixed in with a star-studded cast that Tatum is a part of.

However, I don’t see him as a voice actor.

While I do think his voice role is better than in Coach Carter and White House Down, I personally believe that the role of Joaquin could have been performed just a tad better. By whom, I’m not sure, but there’s something about Tatum’s voice in this that doesn't quite fit.

Even so, he really gives his all as Joaquin and helped create a fun movie that entertains kids and adults, while also educating people on Mexican culture.

8. Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

The Kingsman series has shown that people are still very much interested in spy action adventures. This is what I was saying before - if Tatum is given the proper script, he can really shine in movies that are action-based. He already has the build of an action star - he just needs the perfect movie, and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, could have been that.

But, it’s ranked at number eight because he’s barely in the movie .

They could have done so much with Tatum’s character, Tequila. He was one of the first Statesman that Eggsy got the chance to meet and yet he got sick so quickly in the film that he basically went unused. Just his few moments were some of the best in the movie, and they squandered the opportunity by barely giving him any screen time. I’m still upset about it, as you can tell.

7. She’s The Man (2006)

She’s The Man, a teen comedy that stars both Amanda Bynes and Channing Tatum, is all about girl empowerment and trying to show that women are just as good as men in sports, specifically soccer. Tatum’s character, Duke, is the resident hot captain of the boy’s team with funny moments and tunnel vision towards girls, and while that seems superficial on the surface, the truth is, he plays the role well.

He often has hilarious dialogue and really nice moments with Bynes' character, creating an all-around fun experience, and makes the film not only fun for younger audiences, but older ones, too. Thank God she fought for his role in the movie , because I don’t think I could picture anyone else playing Duke.

6. Hail, Caesar! (2016)

Hail, Caesar! had a crazy amount of stars in it, and Channing Tatum was just one of many. The Coen brothers struck gold again with their comedy and created a movie that is quite hard to forget once viewed, and Tatum playing Burt Gurney is one of the best parts.

Again, it’s a moment that isn’t that big in the film, but is unforgettable. His musical performance, “ No Dames ,” is paired with a tap dance that's some of the funniest stuff ever, but the reason I put this specific appearance from him here is that it really shows just how talented he is. The dude acts, sings, and tap dances all in one scene. He has some serious moves, and this is definitely one of his under-appreciated movies. He deserves so much more praise for it.

5. Magic Mike Series (2012-2015)

This had to be here. You know it does, I know it does, but let’s just say it now - Channing Tatum is great in Magic Mike and its sequel, but it’s certainly not his best. It's about mid-range.

While Magic Mike is one of the movies that really blew Tatum’s name up and made him a household name (probably because of his very shirtless performance), what makes these movies great are his dance skills. He is able to move like no one is watching and honestly, I wish I was that talented. Magic Mike is another great way of showing how skilled of a performer he is.

The story is sort of mid-tier and nothing revolutionary, but I can appreciate his sick dance moves and decent acting performance, enough that I’m looking forward to Magic Mike 3 . But one amazing dance movie beats this series.

4. Step Up (2006)

The first movie in this iconic dance movie series is truly the best, and one of Tatum’s best performances from not only his early days in film, but overall. This is the first time we really see how skillful Tatum is with his feet. His dance skills in this are off the charts, and his chemistry with his co-star, Jenna Dewan, is immaculate - which makes sense, since they were married for several years after meeting on the set of this movie.

However, Tatum really does do well in this role. While the movie is primarily centered around dancing, Tatum’s character, Tyler, is going through a tough time in his life. He starts out as a troublemaker, but learns to become a better person through dance and the help of others. It’s a simple story arc that showed off Tatum’s ability as an actor and a performer. Screw what the critics say - I love this film and he is fantastic in it.

3. Logan Lucky (2017)

Oh, Logan Lucky. I have to say, when I first heard about this film, I didn’t think it was going to win me over like it did, but by God, did it. This film follows the Logan family as they plan to (and do) rob the Charlotte Motor Speedway, all while avoiding people like the FBI.

Channing Tatum stars in this film alongside a huge ensemble cast that includes big names like Adam Driver, Daniel Craig, Sebastian Stan, and more, and yet his character is who I remember the most. Not just because he’s the main character, Jimmy Logan, but because he does such a good job leading this film.

From the moment he devises the plan to rob the speedway to the interactions with his family and everything else in-between, Tatum rocks it from beginning to end. I’m almost upset that he didn’t get more praise for this role because it shows just how good he is at comedy. I demand a Logan Lucky 2.

2. Foxcatcher (2014)

You know, through everything on this list, I haven’t mentioned Channing Tatum in a straight-ahead drama. It’s either been comedy, dance, or action. The only other role that’s really come close to a drama is his part in Coach Carter, but he wasn’t the focal point of that movie.

Foxcatcher is an amazing work of art for sports fans, and this movie proves that Tatum deserves to be in far more dramas than Hollywood allows him to be in.

The film, following the story of Mark and Dave Schultz, two real-life brothers who earned gold medals at the Olympics for wrestling, is a thrilling sports movie , and while all three of the leading actors shine (Tatum, Steve Carell, and Mark Ruffalo), I love Tatum’s performance in Foxcatcher.

His ability to show the true trauma and mental gymnastics that Mark Schultz went through to achieve greatness is astounding, and he deserved so much more love for his role.

Hollywood, hear my plea - put Tatum in more dramas, damn it. He deserves praise.

1. Jump Street Series (2012-2014)

Tatum’s best films so far have been the Jump Street movies, 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street, and there is nothing that can change my mind.

Channing Tatum is good in many things, from dramas to dance movies to heist films, but even if I like him in all of those, comedy is really where he shines. He is a badass in the Jump Street series, and his comedic timing is some of the best I’ve seen in a long time when it comes to buddy-cop films.

I mean, I’m pretty sure the “My name is Jeff” scene from 21 Jump Street has been memed so many times it’s almost a dead meme now. His reaction to Schmidt getting with the captain’s daughter in 22 Jump Street is iconic. He just works in these movies, which is why it needs to be my number one on this list.

If he ever decided to do a legit third movie with Jonah Hill, I’d be down. Maybe make that crossover with Men In Black that was planned? Now that would be some film.