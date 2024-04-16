The Best Horror Movies On Tubi

Who’s ready to get scared? Well if so, you can actually watch some particularly skin-crawling films, including some we deem the best horror movies of all time , for free on Tubi. From Jordan Peele’s masterpiece to ‘80s favorites such as the first movies that introduced the killing sprees of Chucky and Leatherface, there’s a rather great selection of horror movies on the streaming service right now.

By the way, gaining access to Tubi is completely free, there's just ads every so often that play between the movie. But honestly, ads are not too bad when you factor in snack or bathroom breaks! So, in between catching all the upcoming horror movies coming to theaters and streaming on a weekly basis, check out one of these (or settle in for a creepy marathon) on Tubi!

Get Out (2017)

Jordan Peele’s Get Out is unmistakably one of the most important and influential horror films ever made. After Peele was predominantly known for making people laugh through his stand-up career and sketch show Key & Peele, he made a total 180 with Get Out. The movie follows a black photographer named Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), who has a nightmare waiting for him when he ventures off to upstate New York to meet the family of his white girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams). The movie that won an Oscar for Best Screenplay is a terrifying satire on the underlying racism toward Black people in America. It’s the first of a trio of thrilling movies Peele has made thus far, which was then followed by Us and Nope.

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

This early ‘00s horror movie has become a classic for fans of the genre, even if it comes from a place of being a bit of guilty pleasure rather than true adoration. Starring Justin Long and Gina Phillips, it follows two young people whose startling discovery in the basement of an old abandoned church leads to a nightmare of a road trip back from college. They become prey to “The Creeper” and must do everything they can in order to survive him. If you end up on a Jeepers Creepers kick after watching the original, the 2003 sequel is on Tubi as well! (But be warned, the sequel has one of the most over-the-top deaths in a slasher film !)

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

1974’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is widely thought of as one of the greatest horror movies ever, and the movie undoubtedly inspired and continues to inspire the genre to this day. The movie is about a group of friends who unfortunately meet a family of cannibals, led by Leatherface, who wears a mask of human skin and carries around a chainsaw. When the movie was released, the “based on a true story” tagline was used to attract more viewers, thanks to some details being influenced by the serial killer Ed Gein after his crimes in the ‘50s. However, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is definitely predominantly fictional. All these years later, it’s still the best movie in the Texas Chainsaw franchise .

Child’s Play (1988)

Chucky is one of the most famous horror icons in pop culture, and it all started with a 1988 movie called Child’s Play! The spine-chilling slasher is about a young boy named Andy who gets a new “Good Guy” doll to play with after he shares his hopes to have one to his mother. Little does Andy or his mother know that this particular “Good Guy” doll has the soul of a serial killer on the run in him – he performed a voodoo chant on the doll in order to remain alive. With Chucky in the hands and home of Andy and his mom, Chucky goes on his first rampage!

The Thing (1982)

If you’re itching for a horror movie leaning on the science fiction side of the gamut, fans of the genre shouldn’t miss John Carpenter’s classic, The Thing. Starring Kurt Russell, the 1982 movie follows a research team stationed in Antarctica that starts to become hunted by a shapeshifting creature that can assume the likeness of its victims. The movie is based on the 1938 John W. Campbell Jr. novella called Who Goes There? While the movie was initially panned by critics when it first came out (notably in the same month as E.T. The Extra Terrestrial), it has since earned a cult following and been cited as a movie that has continued to shape horror filmmakers.

The Lighthouse (2019)

After Robert Eggers made a thrilling directorial debut in 2015 with The Witch, he followed that up with 2019’s The Lighthouse starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe. The black and white movie follows a pair of 19th-century lighthouse keepers who become stuck together while on a remote outpost amidst a crazy storm and begin to go mad in one another’s presence. Pesky seagulls, seductive mermaids and mesmerizing monologues are involved! The A24 film received high acclaim when it came out back in 2019 and was even nominated for Best Cinematography at the Oscars. And once you’ve seen this wild, and often ambiguous movie, check out what theories are floating around about the movie’s meaning with our The Lighthouse ending explained piece.

Tales From The Hood (1995)

Over the years, there've been numerous great horror anthology movies to come out, from Creepshow to Trick ‘r Treat, or the V/H/S movies. One of them that you can view for free on Tubi is 1995’s Tales From The Hood. The movie presents four stories within the movie focused on problems the Black community faces in America, whether that be police corruption, racism or gang violence. The anthology is framed through a storyline of three drug dealers buying from a funeral director (played by Clarence Williams III).

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

Rob Zombie is an iconic filmmaker in the horror space that memorably started his career with 2003’s House of 1000 Corpses. That movie was the start of the Firefly trilogy, which continues with 2005’s The Devil’s Rejects and 2019’s 3 From Hell. Each of the movies features killers who hail from the Firefly family. The first sequel to House of 1000 Corpses reframes the Fireflys as the problematic protagonists of the feature as they are hunted by the police to take them down for their crimes.

Gremlins (1984)

One of the most oddly adorable horror movies to stream on Tubi is Joe Dante’s Gremlins! The movie is about a young man named Billy, who is gifted a strange creature named Gizmo, who has the ability to spawn mischievous creatures from him, and those creatures end up causing quite a bit of chaos for Billy and his town in the midst of the holiday season. The PG-13 horror comedy produced by Steven Spielberg was a massive hit when it hit theaters and remains a must-see for fans of the genre.

The People Under The Stairs (1991)

Decades after debuting the beloved The Nightmare on Elm Street movies and a few years before Wes Craven famously began the Scream movies, the filmmaker made a little twisted gem called The People Under The Stairs in 1991. It follows a young boy named Fool who breaks into the home of his family’s nasty landlords only to discover they are a deranged couple who are imprisoning a group of people under their stairs. You’ll of course have to watch the movie to learn how and if Fool escapes the nightmarish home.

Stir Of Echoes (1999)

For a thrilling supernatural horror movie, check out 1999’s Stir of Echoes starring Kevin Bacon. The movie has Bacon playing a father who suddenly develops a psychic connection with his son and sees hallucinations of a teenager who has been missing in his neighborhood for the past six months after being hypnotized by his sister-in-law. Stir Of Echoes was adapted from the 1958 novel of the same name by David Koepp (who also directed the movie). Koepp memorably was behind the scripts for Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible and the 2002 Spider-Man among other popular movies.

The Killing Of A Sacred Deer (2017)

Director Yorgos Lanthimos is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in recent years, between his work on The Favourite and Poor Things. Another one of his great films is 2017’s The Killing of a Sacred Deer starring Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman and Barry Keoghan. The movie centers on accomplished cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Steven Murphy (Farrell) who begins to cross paths with an unsettling teenager named Martin (Keoghan), who slowly unravels a dark plan for Steven following his father previously being operated under Steven’s care.

Enjoy these great horror picks for free on Tubi!