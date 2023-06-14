The Blackening Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About The Horror Comedy
Are you planning to check this one out?
Fans of the horror genre have surely been eating well at the cinema this year, thanks to the releases of some quality flicks. The critically lauded M3GAN and the praised Evil Dead Rise are just a few of the scary titles to grace the silver screen this year. This week marks the debut of another feature, and it’s a creepy comedy called The Blackening. Unlike the previously mentioned movies, this one is looking to make audiences both laugh and shriek. Now, ahead of its opening, the reviews are finally in, so what are critics saying about it?
Horror and comedy can be tricky to balance and, ideally, you don’t want one to overpower the other. That’s the challenge that director Tim Story and co-writers Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins were faced with here. Of course, they also had to craft a story that made sense and featured believable characters. And based on a number of the reviews that have been released thus far, they mostly succeeded. CinemaBlend’s own Mike Reyes mostly enjoyed The Blackening. While he noted that it’s slow to start, Reyes noted that it hits the mark when it really starts to rev up:
This movie is a change of pace for a number of reasons, with one of the key ones being that it features a main cast fully composed of African American talent. It’s no secret that scary movies of the past have employed a plethora of clichés and stereotypes when it comes to characters of color. But as Aisha Harris pointed out while praising the film in her review for NPR, this creepy entry manages to deftly steer away from those pitfalls. As a result, its key players are far more dynamic than what many of us are accustomed to:
The movie centers on a group of friends who reunite for a weekend at a cabin, where they plan to celebrate Juneteenth. While the festivities start off fun and breezy for the crew, things take a dangerous turn when they learn that they’ve become the prey of a sadistic killer. Variety critic Owen Gleiberman seemed to appreciate both of those elements, based on his glowing review. In addition, he highlighted the social commentary while also likening the flick to other notable entries in the genre:
Not all of the reviews have been positive, however. Mike Shutt of SlashFilm is one of the critics who wasn’t as taken by the film. Although he was impressed by the premise and found it promising, Shutt believes Tim Story’s latest ultimately fails to make its case:
Still, there seem to be more admirers than detractors in the mix. Marcus Shorter, while writing for Consequence, shared some high praise for the cinematic endeavor. In his estimation, the jokes and plot mostly work, but what really seems to stand out for Shorter is the way in which the movie side steps tropes and poses meaningful questions:
Again, that balance is incredibly important and something that shouldn’t be taken lightly. (Two of the film’s stars, Melvin Gregg and Jay Pharoah, understand that blend particularly well.) So all in all, it would seem that those who love horror movies may want to do themselves a favor by checking this flick out. It’ll be interesting to see if general audiences are as high on it as the pundits are.
The Blackening opens in theaters on June 16 as part of the schedule of 2023 new movie releases. After you’ve seen (or even before) read up on other upcoming horror movies that are set to drop this year and beyond.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Megan Behnke
By Mick Joest
By Nick Venable
By Riley Utley
By Riley Utley