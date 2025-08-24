Some Traitors Fans Are Excited For NBC's Normie Season, But I'm Nervous It Might Lowkey Ruin The Celebrity Version

In just a few short years The Traitors has become one of the best reality TV shows on the air. Those with a Peacock subscription can watch not only the US series, but the international ones as well. While the cast of The Traitors Season 4 is full of reality TV icons, it was recently announced that we'll also be getting a season with normies. But to be honest, I'm a little nervous about how this will affect fan reception of the show. Allow me to explain.

The U.S. version of The Traitors has used reality tv stars from the jump. Season 1 was a mixture of celebrities and icons like winner Cirie Fields. But there hasn't been an American version without celebrities just yet. Plenty of Traitors fans are hyped for this season, but I'm worried it might ruin the celebrity ones. As someone who has watched all the international version of The Traitors, I can say that the gameplay is typically much more sophisticated. If the first normie season is great, then I fear we won't be able to unring that bell for US fans.

Normie seasons of The Traitors Generally Have Better Gameplay

Having reality stars compete on The Traitors has definitely made for some truly iconic moments. I mean, Phaedra Parks saying "Oh Lord, not Ekin-Su" lives in my mind rent-free, as does Bob The Drag Queen calling Zac Efron a bad actor. But sometimes it seems like these casts might be more concerned with making good television than playing a good game.

When I started dipping my toe into international version of The Traitors, I was taken by how many more twists and turns typically happen. We see way more banishments of Traitors, as well as complicated moments of deception. While there's a severe lack of stars of Survivor and Real Housewives, I can't deny that the actual game being played usually ends being more fascinating without celebrities.

That being said, the soundbites, comedy and drama happening with the celebs on NBC's The Traitors is also amazing television. I'm sitting watching to stream every new episode, especially as a reality TV fan. I mean, this show is basically my Avengers. Plus the Housewives I think would be great on The Traitors keep getting cast.

But if history repeats itself, NBC's non-celebrity season of The Traitors might end up being a more thrilling game than the one that American audiences are used to. If this happens, I fear that TV audiences might turn on the celebrity ones altogether. We'll just have to wait and see if these two seasons buoy each other or if one cannibalizes the other.

What's clear is that The Traitors is an Emmy-winning sensation, and we should expect more of Alan Cumming's accent and penchant for alliteration for the foreseeable future.

There are no official release dates for the upcoming seasons of The Traitors, but new seasons have historically begun in January. Bring on the treachery!