Sophie Turner Rocked A Leather Bucket Hat And A Cool Girl Look That's Giving Fall, And I Am So Excited To See Her Next Move

In my opinion, Sophie Turner is one of Hollywood’s most underrated style icons. The Game of Thrones actress consistently looks effortlessly cool, whether it’s pulling fashion inspiration from classic rom-coms or just enjoying summer in a blue bikini . Last year, she shared her recipe for hot girl summer , and it seems like she is once again following her own style guide, as she graced the cover of a magazine rocking an unusual accessory that is getting me excited for the fall weather.

The 29-year-old actress was the recent cover model for Flaunt Magazine , where she solidified her status as an “it” girl. It seems like leather is about to be very popular this fall, as the actress was photographed in a black leather bucket hat, which matched her brown and black leather jacket. Louis Vuitton was the designer for both pieces, and the look was paired with a statement necklace by BVLGARI. You can see the cover shoot below:

A post shared by Flaunt Magazine (@flauntmagazine) A photo posted by on

I’ve been loving the summer outfits celebs have been showing off this season, like Kim Kardashian’s bright pink look by Balenciaga for Paris Fashion Week in July, or Kristen Stewart’s sheer Chanel moment at the Cannes Film Festival. However, the weather is finally cooling off, and I’m ready to bring in the fall.

I love Turner in all leather, and the colors are perfect for the brewing autumnal season. I have a few leather pieces in my own closet just waiting to have their moment, and I feel like Turner’s outfit here is showing that leather season is finally upon us.

It’s hard to rock a bucket hat, but somehow the actress is able to make it work. Turner has become a fan of the piece and has been seen out and about with the floppy sun hat all summer. Most notably, she and a friend wore matching bucket hats to an Oasis concert this year, showing that a bucket hat can be suitable for all occasions if you style it right. The look on the cover here feels like it’s infusing Turner’s personal style into a high-fashion look, which I absolutely love, as the whole thing feels more authentic.

When the Joan actress isn’t rocking a magazine cover shoot, she is hard at work. Her latest project, Trust, is her first film venture in a while, and I can’t wait to see her on the big screen. The movie follows an actress who isolates herself after a public scandal, which leads her to a situation that has her fighting for her own survival. The film emphasizes themes of insecurity and betrayal for figures in the public eye, something Turner knows well, as her own private life has been made public after her high-profile divorce from Joe Jonas . I’m interested to see how she uses her own experiences to influence her performance and see her once again showcase her incredible acting chops.

You can see Trust in select theaters now. For more information on other exciting titles heading to the big screen this year, you should also check out our 2025 movie schedule . Fans of Sophie Turner should also check out our feature on what to watch if you like the Dark Phoenix star .