Evil Dead Rise Reviews Are Here, And Critics Have Thoughts On How Introducing Children Affects The Gory Franchise

Evil Dead Rise will hit theaters as the fifth installment of a series well-known for its dark humor and gruesome kills. However, a lot is different now that Bruce Campbell has officially retired the character of Ash Williams (although there's still some debate among fans about his fate ). The newest chapter will no longer be set in a cabin in the woods. Furthermore, while the other movies have all centered around young adults, this one fully involves children: Morgan Davies’ Danny, Gabrielle Echols’ Bridget, and Nell Fisher’ Kassie. The reviews for Evil Dead Rise are out now, and the critics have weighed in on how the addition of young characters has affected the traditionally gory franchise.

Reactions from the movie’s premiere at SXSW warned that it pulls no punches in terms of blood and body horror. Let’s see what the critics have to say now that we’re closer to that April 21 theatrical release, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Evil Dead Rise . Eric Eisenberg rates the movie 4 out of 5 stars, calling it a worthy addition to what some consider the greatest horror franchise of all time . He also notes that involving kids in the story in no way softens the horrific ride director Lee Cronin takes us on and, in fact, heightens the tension. More from the review:

As far as standing out within the franchise is concerned, one key element in play is the inclusion of children – which ends up having an impact on both the pacing and the stakes. Unlike The Evil Dead and the 2013 film, this isn’t a cinematic experience that can be described as ‘unrelenting,’ as there are breaks in the action that cool things down a bit as Beth tries her best to both physically and emotionally protect her nieces and nephew. But it’s also worth noting that just as you might think that the movie is playing things too safe with its young characters, Cronin says, ‘Not so fast.’

Kat Hughes of Film Disclosure also rates Evil Dead Rise 4 stars out of 5 and points out that unlike so many other movies, the three children are subject to just as much trauma as their adult counterparts. Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols and Nell Fisher are future stars, the critic says, and their chemistry is effortless. She continues:

The threesome feel like an authentic sibling unit. They bicker, but they care, and are forever unified by the shared trauma of witnessing their mother get weird. Each child has their admirable qualities, Cronin side-stepping the irritating child pitfall that afflicts so many movies. By making the unit so tight-knit and charming, Cronin is able to squeeze maximum empathy for the children, and unlike so many films before it, none of them are safe. Cronin opts to not hold back the horror from the younger generation, his decision perfectly pitched for the Evil Dead, a series in which few, if any, make it out unscathed.

Katie Rife of RogerEbert.com lists some of the gore that audiences are in for — in addition to that cheese grater moment and the scalping we see in the red band trailer — which includes eye trauma, hand trauma, vomit, bugs, broken glass, broken bones, decapitation, dismemberment, stab wounds, shotgun blasts and more. This review says that even with kids involved, that’s how an Evil Dead movie should be. The critic rates the film 3 out of 4 stars, saying:

Once single mom Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) is possessed by a Deadite early on in the film, what happens next is made even more disturbing because Ellie is psychologically and physically torturing her own children. Her youngest, Kassie (Nell Fisher), is quite young, too—not that the fates of her siblings, Danny (Morgan Davies) and Bridget (Gabrielle Echols), are made any less painful by the fact that they’re teenagers. Evil Dead Rise squeezes a lot of sicko juice out of violence toward kids, which combines with the extreme gore to make it the grueling experience that a good Evil Dead movie should be.

Rafael Motamayor of Polygon also thinks the emphasis on child endangerment gives the franchise a new edge, with kills that are absolutely brutal and a tone that is bleak and cruel. The critic continues:

This isn’t ‘elevated horror’ — don’t expect an A24 horror film about exploring grief — but the family aspect creates a dynamic with heavier emotions that connect viewers to the characters while still prioritizing the gross-out scares. Once Ellie is possessed, the film catches its second wind and goes fully off the rails in the best way. Ellie immediately turns on her family, threatening, scaring, and hunting them, but also insulting them. At the same time, even Deadite Ellie still loves her children, and she often begs to be stopped.

Matt Donato of IGN also comments on the goriness of it all, and notes that the three young actors bravely conquer every horrific moment, conveying both pure fear and the devastation of familial loss. The critic rates the movie an “Amazing” 9 out of 10, saying:

Cronin keeps the pedal pressed hard as bodies eject all sorts of colored fluids or gallons upon gallons of blood pour from fresh wounds, all while Ellie does the Necronomicon's bidding with a joyful skip in her step. Rise hardly relents as the ferocity of unspeakable violence only becomes gorier and more graphic – and that's even before Cronin throttles into a third act that births a brand-new canon ‘final boss’ that highlights the morbid imagination this franchise encourages.