Another Taylor Sheridan Classic Is Heading To Streaming, And I Could Not Be More Pumped

In the last few years, Taylor Sheridan went from being known for acting in shows like Sons of Anarchy to one of Hollywood’s most prolific writers and producers working in television. His shows Yellowstone, Lioness, and Landman are some of his most successful titles, and he doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. Now, Sheridan fans can also get excited about one of his OG films (and best works ever) heading to streaming very soon.

Sicario is about to become available with a Peacock subscription starting on September 1, which is huge news for cinephiles everywhere. Sicario is the first film Sheridan wrote that was made into a major motion picture. The movie is fantastic, and Sheridan’s writing paired with the astounding direction of Denis Villeneuve, makes the film a modern classic.

Many critics agree, as the movie currently holds an impressive 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The Sicario cast can't be overstated either, as Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, and Benicio del Toro give some of their best performances.

For those who haven’t seen the film, Sicario follows FBI agent Kate Macer, played by Blunt, on a top-secret assignment near the U.S.-Mexican border after she has been recruited for a government task force. The team is led by Alejandro, played by Del Toro, under the guise that the team is fighting drug cartels. However, Kate learns there is a lot more going on under the surface. The movie ends up exploring themes surrounding morality and corruption, and the idealism of the American Dream.

Sicario ended up inspiring a sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, which was also written by Sheridan. The film feels like a touchstone for Sheridan’s career, as many of the themes and institutions investigated in the movie are also investigated in his other projects, like Lioness and Mayor of Kingstown -- which are both available with a Paramount+ subscription.

The film was also a huge moment for Sheridan as a creative, as it served as his jumping-off point as a powerhouse behind the scenes. Now, he's the mastermind behind massive hit shows like Yellowstone, and he's even tried his hand at directing. If anyone is a fan of Sheridan’s work, Sicario feels like an integral title on their watchlist.

Sicario returning to streaming isn’t the only exciting thing happening in the Sheridan-verse. There are two spinoffs directly related to Yellowstone in the works. Additionally, the third season of Tulsa King is set for release next month, Landman wrapped its second season and will come out later this year, and Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 will premiere in October. Sheridan writes shows at an unimaginable pace, which is a true testament to his skill and hard work, and is also a true treat for his fans.

He has a lot on his plate, but maybe he will someday have time for a third Sicario film . I have a feeling there is about to be a true audience for one once Sicario is rediscovered in this upcoming streaming run.