Why Harrison Ford Asked Jay Leno To 3D Print A Toilet Seat For Him

Harrison Ford has been a beloved movie star ( a title he takes issue with ) for decades, but he never ceases to surprise us, even now. From the actor earning his first-ever Emmy nomination with his Shrinking co-stars at the age of 83, to having a hilarious reaction to being on the Batman shortlist , or, you know, talking about a custom toilet seat he’s getting thanks to Jay Leno, there’s a reason why the Star Wars star is impossible not to talk about. Anyways, let’s talk about this toilet seat…

Ford was in the middle of an interview with NPR about topics like not fearing death and being part of the 2025 Emmy Awards conversation, when his phone rang, and the call was from Jay Leno. After casually sharing that it must be about his toilet seat, the actor expanded on the curious comment. In his words:

Jay’s garage – he is incredibly invested in machinery. So he’s got these 3D printers, and I had this toilet seat from a toilet that is not in production anymore. And the toilet seat has discolored in a way that is really unattractive. So I can’t find the toilet seat anywhere, I couldn’t, I tried for years.

Jay Leno has been retired from his Tonight Show antics for over a decade now, and he famously started his own series called Jay Leno’s Garage, where he mainly talks about restoring vintage and sports cars. So when Harrison Ford had this toilet seat problem, he thought about the former host. As he continued:

And I’m just sitting around one day like last week, saying, ‘Can I 3D print this? Ah, Jay Leno!’ The first time I ever heard about 3D printing was Jay – at Jay’s garage when he showed me around it, maybe 15 years ago… He embraced the project in a way that I never could have imagined.

We can’t make this up, y’all. Just take a look at the interview clip below:

If you’ve ever wondered what Harrison Ford (or other famous people, for that matter) spends his mental airwaves on, this story reminds us that there’s no way we could realistically guess. I never would have imagined Jay Leno and Harrison Ford would be working on a toilet seat together, but I have to admire the gusto to find the right man to get his dream realized.

I should also point out that Harrison Ford was a professional carpenter, where he made custom furniture and such for Hollywood figures like George Lucas. So all this toilet seat talk actually makes sense! Of course, now we want to know what this sought-after toilet seat is that he’s talking about, but it sounds like we couldn’t find it if we wanted to, given that he’s outsourcing the job to Jay Leno to replace his former one.

Now that you’ve wandered on the internet to read about Harrison Ford’s toilet seat project, you can check out the actor in his Emmy-nominated role in Shrinking with an AppleTV+ subscription .