SNL's Chloe Fineman Didn't Even Try Comedy Until Her Late 20s, And She Revealed The Kristen Wiig Moment That Inspired Her

There are many unique things that come with Saturday Night Live, but I think one of the most special benefits about the long-running NBC sketch show is the way older casts get to mentor newer ones . Going into Season 51 as a veteran of six years, Chloe Fineman has become a staple cast member whom I'd assume younger comedians look up to. However, now she's opening up about her comedy origins and how one of the show's iconic alums inspired her.

While chatting with Gwyneth Paltrow, the SNL repertory cast member name-dropped several female comedians who inspired her to get into comedy. The Freakier Friday actress didn’t even try comedy until age 27, but in the video posted to her Instagram , Fineman revealed to the Goop founder the iconic Kristen Wiig performance that made her finally decide to pursue a comedic career:

Well I always like worshipped Margaret Cho, but I feel like after Bridesmaids came out, like I remember seeing that in the theater and being like, ‘I didn’t know we could do that.’ Yeah it was like amazing and then you know, like Amy Schumer and Kristen and Ali Wong stand up specials…like where women were dirty and special.

Honestly, yeah, I get that. Bridesmaids has some of the best one-liners , and it even earned Wiig an Oscar nod . The whole ensemble is top-notch with Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, and Melissa McCarthy, but it really is Kristen Wiig’s hilariously cringe performance that has you covering your eyes out of second-hand embarrassment and laughing out loud. She sells it so well, and I 100% see how it inspired Fineman to change her entire career trajectory.

Bridesmaids | Kristen Wiig’s Funniest Moments - YouTube Watch On

Fineman went to NYU for classical theater, in hopes of becoming what she describes as an “indie drama girl.” What turned her career on its head was the female comedy scene of the 2010s.

The Megalopolis actress calls this era a "renaissance" of women in comedy, largely defined by movies such as Bridesmaids, Trainwreck, and Pitch Perfect. The independent, sex-positive 20 or 30-something woman tries to get her life together is a raucous comedy. Also see shows such as Girls and Broad City, and the relatable and raw honesty of sets from Margaret Cho and Ali Wong, as cited by Fineman.

This was the golden age of Kristen Wiig . The Palm Royale star wrapped her tenure at SNL in 2012, hopping into the film scene with additional hits alongside many other SNL friends, such as Zoolander 2, Mastermind, Date Night and Sausage Party.

So it’s no wonder Chloe Fineman finds an idol in Wiig, who also started on SNL in her 30s. Having been a fan of the show through both Wiig and Fineman’s peak years, I see where the latter draws her inspiration from (my mind goes to one of my favorite sketches with Wiig, “Super Showcase Spokesmodels” ). With a similar comedic style, memorable for her wild characters and spot-on exaggerated impressions, that include JoJo Siwa and Timothée Chalamet, Fineman certainly seems to be following in the Skeleton Twins actress’ footsteps.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This past spring even saw the premiere of her first starring role in a comedy film, The Summer of '69 . While it’s not a drama, Summer of '69 still made its premiere on the indie festival circuit before becoming available to stream with a Hulu subscription . So I think it’s safe to say Fineman has accomplished that dream of being an ‘indie girl’, just different from what she once imagined.