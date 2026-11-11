I Know What Cat In The Hat Spinoff I Want To See (And The Cast Is So On Board)

For over 20 years now, the 2003 Mike Myers version of The Cat In The Hat has been the only version of the classic Dr. Seuss book to watch. However, this past weekend, it got the animation treatment, and it’s a blast of an adaptation. I even have an idea for a spinoff, and I ran it by some of the cast. SPOILERS ahead!

The Cat In The Hat Spinoff I'm Rooting For

Look, I like The Cat, especially because he’s voiced by Bill Hader years after he played the character on SNL. But to me, the real highlight of the film are The Things. In my opinion, they are like much more likeable Minions, and the movie even explores what can happen to one when they get villainous. As we learn at the end of The Cat In The Hat, the reason why Thing 2 was missing is that he became The Something due to overusing the Go-Backer device. Oh, and of course there’s that meta line where The Cat tells The Things to wait for their own movie.

The Things are pretty mysterious characters, but I thought The Cat in the Hat did an excellent job of making them so fun and intriguing. I think it would be so much fun to see them on their own adventure after this movie earned a thumbs-up with audiences through an “A” CinemaScore. Though it’ll have to earn more money at the box office after Godzilla Minus Zero won the weekend.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

What The Cast And Filmmakers Think

When CinemaBlend spoke to the cast of The Cat In The Hat, I brought up the topic of a Things spinoff. Here’s what Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson, a.k.a. Sherrie from HR in the movie, had to say:

I wanna learn everything about them. This movie opening the crate, so to speak, on The Thing world, made me wanna know way more. I still have a lot of questions. Like, are they related? Are they from a planet? Is there offspring? Do they fall in love? Do they get married? I have a lot of questions. Why are they numbered? Do they have names beyond the numbers?

I love all these questions she has about The Things, because I had many of them myself. The Things have always been a memorable part of The Cat In The Hat book, but it would be so fun for a spinoff to explore who they are without The Cat. Here’s what Mr. Hoogeboom voice actor Giancarlo Esposito added:

I'm fascinated by The Things. I think they're on some advanced level of intellectual and emotional feeling. I just think that they're simpler, and somehow they communicate in a way that's clearer than any words could ever get.

I feel like a lot of kids are going to start learning Thinglish as is, and I wanted my own Thing plushy the moment I finished the movie. I even brought it up to the writer/directors Erica Rivinoja and Alessandro Carloni. Here’s what Carloni had to say about my idea:

If we're so lucky that the audience wants more of the characters we created, that would be very flattering. Give them what they want.

We’ll have to wait and see if this becomes a reality! For now, you can watch The Cat In The Hat only in theaters.