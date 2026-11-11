I Know What Cat In The Hat Spinoff I Want To See (And The Cast Is So On Board)
Hint: It's not Pig in the Wig.
For over 20 years now, the 2003 Mike Myers version of The Cat In The Hat has been the only version of the classic Dr. Seuss book to watch. However, this past weekend, it got the animation treatment, and it’s a blast of an adaptation. I even have an idea for a spinoff, and I ran it by some of the cast. SPOILERS ahead!
The Cat In The Hat Spinoff I'm Rooting For
Look, I like The Cat, especially because he’s voiced by Bill Hader years after he played the character on SNL. But to me, the real highlight of the film are The Things. In my opinion, they are like much more likeable Minions, and the movie even explores what can happen to one when they get villainous. As we learn at the end of The Cat In The Hat, the reason why Thing 2 was missing is that he became The Something due to overusing the Go-Backer device. Oh, and of course there’s that meta line where The Cat tells The Things to wait for their own movie.
The Things are pretty mysterious characters, but I thought The Cat in the Hat did an excellent job of making them so fun and intriguing. I think it would be so much fun to see them on their own adventure after this movie earned a thumbs-up with audiences through an “A” CinemaScore. Though it’ll have to earn more money at the box office after Godzilla Minus Zero won the weekend.
What The Cast And Filmmakers Think
When CinemaBlend spoke to the cast of The Cat In The Hat, I brought up the topic of a Things spinoff. Here’s what Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson, a.k.a. Sherrie from HR in the movie, had to say:
I love all these questions she has about The Things, because I had many of them myself. The Things have always been a memorable part of The Cat In The Hat book, but it would be so fun for a spinoff to explore who they are without The Cat. Here’s what Mr. Hoogeboom voice actor Giancarlo Esposito added:
I feel like a lot of kids are going to start learning Thinglish as is, and I wanted my own Thing plushy the moment I finished the movie. I even brought it up to the writer/directors Erica Rivinoja and Alessandro Carloni. Here’s what Carloni had to say about my idea:
We’ll have to wait and see if this becomes a reality! For now, you can watch The Cat In The Hat only in theaters.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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