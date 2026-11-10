Rupert Grint Reveals His ‘Hope’ For The New Ron Weasley (And I’m Getting Emotional)

At any point there are a number of upcoming book to screen adaptations on the way, but few are as wildly anticipated as the upcoming Harry Potter TV show that's coming to HBO (and will be streaming with a HBO Max subscription). The pressure is on for the show to deliver, especially with a new group of young actors playing the beloved characters. OG Ron Weasley Rupert Grint recently shared his "hope" for the next Ron, and now I'm getting emotional.

The Harry Potter cast grew up before our eyes, especially Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. In an interview clip from ET's Twitter, he side stepped questions about a possible cameo in the Potter TV show, while also speaking about his relationship with new Ron Alastair Stout. As he put it:

I mean, it’s interesting. The kind of great stories get retold. Yes. I wrote a letter to Alistair. Who’s Ron, just a few words to have support, ’cause it was, I mean, just such a fun time for me. I really hope they’ve had the same experience.

I'm not crying, you're crying. Playing Ron in the Harry Potter movies made Rupert Grint a household name, and catapulted him into mega fame. Despite this, and the long hours that went into shooting those eight films, it sounds like the 38 year-old actor looks back fondly on his time in the Wizarding World. He had fun playing Harry's best friend Ron, and hopes that Stout has the same experience during his years at Hogwarts.

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The pressure is on for the Harry Potter TV show to deliver, and the young actors who are playing the leads might be feeling this. After all, they've got some big shoes to fill. Luckily it sounds like the OGs are being kind to the young stars who will soon become household names.

(Image credit: HBO)

This is only the latest example of the Harry Potter movie stars wishing well for those involved in the TV adaptation. Back in June of 2024 Daniel Radcliffe said he hopes the producers allow the kids to stay kids, despite their magical new roles. Grint wants the new Ron to have plenty of fun, which feels like a similar sentiment.

Funny enough, Grint is returning to Ron shortly. He'll play an adult version of his signature character in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, following in the footsteps of Tom Felton, who reprised his role as Draco Malfoy on the Great White Way. Of course, fans are hoping that this means the OG actors will sign up for an film adaptation of that stage play. Fingers crossed it happens eventually.

The Harry Potter TV show is set to premiere on December 25th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Those who want to re-watch Grint's time as Ron can do so by streaming the movies over on HBO Max.