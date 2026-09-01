After Coyote Vs. Acme’s Success, The Director Of Another Scrapped Film Is Asking For Help

Looney Tunes fans have had reason to celebrate as of late, given the long-awaited release of Coyote vs. Acme. The had an impressive box office debut and was met with critical acclaim this past weekend, and that’s particularly gratifying when considering its road to the cinema. Warner Bros. was set on shelving the film for financial reasons before Ketchup Entertainment acquired it. Now, with the legal comedy having seen the light of day and found success, the director of another scrapped movie is seeking support.

Back in 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed it wouldn’t release a few titles in favor of tax write-offs, with one of those being the much-discussed Batgirl movie. The other film was Scoob! Holiday Haunt, a Christmas-themed prequel to 2020’s Scoob!. Many have since spoken out in opposition to the media conglomerate’s decision to put the animated film on ice. Co-director Michael Kurinsky recently stoked up those feelings yet again by taking to Instagram to share a message in the aftermath of Coyote vs. Acme’s release:

In the light of [Coyote vs. Acme], I have to bring awareness to everyone again no matter how much it hurts. I am one of the directors of SCOOB Holiday Haunt, a movie that was shelved by Warner Bros. It is every bit a Scooby-Doo mystery ready to be watched every Christmas with an A-list cast. Who could be our [Ketchup Entertainment]?

Kurinsky’s post also includes a still from Holiday Haunt, which shows the young Mystery Inc. members, including that lovable pup known as Scooby-Doo. Per what’s known about the movie, it sees young Shaggy Rogers celebrating Scooby’s first Christmas at a holiday-themed resort with the gang. The festivities are interrupted by the presence of a supernatural force, leading the kid sleuths to investigate. It’s a fun premise, which admittedly makes the film’s shelving that much more of a tough notion to fathom.

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(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Co-directed by Kurinsky and Bill Haler, Scoob! Holiday Haunt was announced in 2021 and was meant to be released on HBO Max (then known as Max) in December 2022. WBD’s reason for cutting the movie not only stemmed from cost-cutting initiatives but also a content strategy shift. At the time, the company sought to prioritize theatrical releases in the wake of the COVID pandemic as opposed to streaming offerings. Despite the movie's release being canceled, production was still completed in 2022, with the Scoob! offshoot’s score even being recorded.

In terms of Coyote vs. Acme, that film became a topic of discussion in 2023, at which point Warner announced it would become a $30 million tax write-off. Fans subsequently expressed disapproval and, at the same time WBD sought to sell off the film to other companies. While bids from Amazon, Netflix and Paramount had been turned down by early 2024, Ketchup Entertainment inked a deal for the film’s rights in 2025. Fans remained vocal throughout that time and, in the finished film, there’s even a tribute for its supporters.

There’s been no indication as to whether Scoob! Holiday Haunt will ever see the light of day. However, it still seems that Michael Kurinsky isn’t ready to give up on the movie (which also features one of Andrew Braugher’s final performances). I’m not sure if anything will come of this situation but, as a lifelong Scooby-Doo fan, I certainly wouldn’t be mad if someone picked up the movie and released it.

For now, head over to your local theater to check out Coyote vs. Acme, which is playing alongside other 2026 movie releases.