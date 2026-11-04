Sunrise On The Reaping’s Director And Cast Reveal Which Prequel They Want To See Next

The Hunger Games movies were wildly popular during their original run, and Panem has returned to the big screen thanks to author Suzanne Collins' prequel novels. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes did well in theaters, and we've got another book to screen adaptation coming this month with Sunrise on the Reaping. The movie stars actor Joseph Zada as a young Haymitch Abernathy, the role famously originated by Woody Harrelson in the original series (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription). I asked both director Francis Lawrence and the cast about which character should get a prequel next, and their answers were solid.

Sunrise on the Reaping's reviews have been praising the way the the cast embodied younger versions of beloved characters, including Haymitch, Wiress, Beetee, and Mags. I want to see more prequels, and as you can see in the video, I asked Lawrence about which characters he'd like to see explored in this way. He told me:

There's so many amazing characters. We talk about Finnick would be a great one, Johanna Mason would be a great one. You know, Mags. I mean, even just go doing a weird one and going to The Dark Days and doing something completely different. She's talked about Plutarch would be an interesting one to explore. Just because his story is so fascinating, I think. So there's a lot of options, but we always wait for Suzanne.

As a day 1 fan of the Hunger Games franchise, I would absolutely watch any of these movies. Soon after Sunrise on the Reaping was announced, fans started campaigning to see a young Finnick movie. I also love Johanna Mason, who was played to perfection by Jena Malone in the final few movies of the OG series. Plutarch is also another great choice, especially considering how he was secretly fighting Snow from within the Capitol. Jesse Plemons plays him in the new movie, taking on the mantle from late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Francis Lawrence also name-dropped Mags, who is played in Sunrise on the Reaping by the incredible Lili Taylor. When I posed the same prequel question to her, she offered another intriguing character who she'd like to see fleshed out in this way. In her words:

God, I know that's so, there's so many characters. I mean, maybe Beetee, maybe Beete.

Sign me up. Beetee was famously played by Jeffrey Wright in the original movies, an honor that goes to Kelvin Harrison Jr. in the new prequel. Having seen the movie early, I have to say he does an INCREDIBLE job in this role, with his voice sounding nearly identical to his predecessor. He's worked with Wright a few times before, which no doubt why the impression of his vocal cadence is so accurate.

(Image credit: Murray Close/ Lionsgate)

In Sunrise on the Reaping Beetee is forced to serve as a mentor for the Quarter Quell, while his son Ampert is one of the District 3 tributes. This was done as a punishment for him rebelling against The Capitol, and I'd love to see both that event and his Hunger Games explored in a future book and/or movie.

As Francis Lawrence points out, what comes next is actually in the hands of Suzanne Collins. If/when she writes another prequel that would open the door for yet another film adaptation. Clearly Panem is full of compelling characters, many of which fans would like to see given their very own story.

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The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will arrive in theaters on November 20th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Bring your tissues, because it's a brutal Quarter Quell.