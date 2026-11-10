I'm All For A You've Got Mail Reboot, But They Need To Fix The Ending

You've Got Mail is a movie that many consider one of the best rom-coms . However, because of how it ends, I do not. Now, that's not to say I totally dislike Nora Ephron's film. In fact, there's a lot to love about it. So, I am excited that it's going to get rebooted. However, in this new take, I will need them to fix the end.

You’ve Got Mail Is Being Rebooted

Now, let me backtrack for a second to the news about this reboot. Jason Orley, who has directed I Want You Back and Big Time Adolescence, is attached to helm this reboot. It will be based on the 1998 movie You’ve Got Mail, and it’s being described as a “new take on the classic romantic comedy.” Per Deadline , no other details are available, which means we don't know if it will be a modernized version of this story (however, I am guessing it will be).

We do know it’s being written by Orley, and it's a new draft of a script originally written by Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont.

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Notably, You’ve Got Mail was inspired by the 1937 play Parfumerie, and there’s also the 1940 movie, The Shop Around the Corner. So, the movie led by Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks is a reboot in its own right, and served as a modern take on a classic tale. Now, I’m hoping for an even more modern take (technologically speaking). I’m also hoping for one major change to be made to the story.

I Need This You’ve Got Mail Reboot To Have A Different Ending

While I know You’ve Got Mail is a highly rewatchable movie, and people go back to see Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks fall in love over and over again, I can’t do that because I hate the end. While this rom-com is a five-star film for the majority of its runtime, its conclusion totally ruins it, and I need the reboot to change it.

I mean, You’ve Got Mail ends with Joe and Kathleen confessing their love, and Kathleen just accepting that her store went out of business. Seriously, I still wonder why she’d want to be with a man who knowingly and actively just let her shop close so his big store could succeed. I don’t want my rom-coms to end with capitalism winning and people falling in love with someone who kept secrets and let that happen.

In this reboot, I need that not to happen. Instead, I’d like to see small businesses win, and even if it dosen’t I need her to at least fight for it. I also need the man she falls in love with to understand the harm he causes with his big business.

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