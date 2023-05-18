The Little Mermaid And Other Big Family-Friendly Movies Coming Out This Summer

There are a lot of great things about summer, which might include an annual family vacation, days spent swimming to beat the heat, and a lot of free time (especially if you’re a kid). But one of the best things about the summer months is the abundance of great movies. They don’t call it the summer blockbuster season for no reason.

With so many movies coming out over the next few months, keeping track of them all is no easy task. But don't worry, because we have the full rundown on The Little Mermaid, Elemental, and all the other movies coming out this summer that appeal to audiences of all ages.

The Little Mermaid (May 26th)

One of the most anticipated movies in recent memory, the Disney live-action remake of The Little Mermaid will swim into theaters on May 26th. Directed by Rob Marshall, the musical fantasy film follows Halle Bailey’s Ariel as she becomes obsessed with humans and wants to be “part of their world.” With a supporting cast that includes Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Javier Bardem, and Mellisa McCarthy as the scheming Ursula, there’s a lot to be excited about here.

Adults who were young children when the original 1989 classic captured the hearts of moviegoers all those years ago can now take their own children to see this live-action version of the beloved adventure “under the sea.” And if that’s not the magic of movies, we don’t know what is.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (June 2nd)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the follow-up to the Academy Award-winning 2018 animated superhero movie, will swing onto the big screen on June 2nd, bringing an even bigger story (and many more Web-Slingers) to your local cineplex. This time around, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is brought in to help Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and the Spider-Society prevent an inter-dimensional supervillain from bringing chaos and catastrophe to the multiverse.

With an animation style that looks like it was taken directly from the pages of Marvel Comics, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, more versions of Spider-Men than ever before, and a whole lot of heart, it’s easy to see why audiences of all ages are anticipating this upcoming Marvel movie.



Elemental (June 16th)

Set in a city where fire, water, land, and air live in a state of homeostasis, the new Pixar animated movie Elemental centers on Ember Lumen (Leah Lewis) and Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie) as they discover the meaning behind “opposites attract.”

Peter Sohn’s follow-up to The Good Dinosaur opens in theaters on June 16th, and will surely have something for everyone to love in Element City. Much like previous Pixar movies that have found a way to appeal to audiences of all shapes, sizes, and ages, Elemental looks like it will have something for everyone.

Harold And The Purple Crayon (June 30th)

We’ve seen a lot of classic children’s books get turned into big-screen adaptations in recent years, and now Harold and the Purple Crayon will get the cinematic treatment. Directed by Crockett Johnson, the upcoming live-action movie will retell Crockett Johnson’s 1955 story about a curious 4-year-old named Harold who has the power to create new worlds with nothing more than his imagination and a purple crayon.

Longtime Ice Age helmer Carlos Saldanha will bring an all-star cast consisting of Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery, Zooey Deschanel, Ravi Patel, and others to help bring Harold and the Purple Crayon to life when it opens on June 30th.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (June 30th)

DreamWorks Animation has been responsible for some of the most successful animated film franchises of all time like Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, and How to Train Your Dragon. On June 30th, a new movie will join the studio’s long list of superb movies with Kirk DeMicco’s Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken. The movie stars Lana Condor as a shy 16-year-old kraken with a non-existent social life at her high school as she tries to find her place in the world while also dealing with the pressure of being part of a long line of legendary sea monsters.

With the visual flare long associated with DreamWorks Animation, a great premise, and a voice cast that includes the likes of Toni Collette, Sam Richardson, and Jane Fonda, there’s something for everyone in Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.

Haunted Mansion (July 28th)

One of the biggest Disney movies of the year, Haunted Mansion turns the classic theme park ride of the same name into a star-studded supernatural horror comedy that looks both frightening and hilarious. Justin Simien’s upcoming movie follows a single mother named Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) as she moves into an old New Orleans mansion with her young son (Chase W. Dillon), only to find out there are paranormal squatters who don’t wish to vacate the property.



Though Haunted Mansion will feature ghosts, spirits, and other paranormal entities, it shouldn’t be too scary for younger audiences or too juvenile for their parents, creating one of those rare experiences in the horror genre that appeals to everyone. And who doesn’t want to watch Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, and LaKeith Stanfield hunt ghosts?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (August 4th)

For adults who grew up in the ‘80s and ‘90s, there’s no bigger movie this summer than Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the highly anticipated next addition to the Heroes in a halfshell cinematic universe. Directed by Jeff Rowe, who previously helmed The Mitchells vs. the Machines, the movie will follow the iconic crime-fighters as they face their biggest threat yet: an army of mutants.

Judging by everything we’ve heard about it, this appears to be one of those movies that has something for audiences just now finding out about Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael, as well as appeal for those who grew up being obsessed with all things Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The Hill (August 18th)

Before the summer wraps up and the kids go back to school, Disney will bring Jeff Celentano’s The Hill to the big screen. This biographical sports drama tells the story of Rickey Hill (Colin Ford), a young athlete who overcame a physical disability to make his dreams of becoming a professional baseball player come true.

Dennis Quaid, who previously appeared in The Rookie, also appears in the upcoming sports film, taking on the role of Rickey’s devoted and dedicated father. If you’re looking for a way to spend some time with the family and watch an inspirational true story unfold, then make sure to clear your schedule for August 18th, The Hill’s release date.

Each of these movies have something for the young and young at heart, making them perfect options for those looking for family-friendly movies this summer.