The Orville's Seth MacFarlane Shares High Praise For Leonardo DiCaprio's Don't Look Up

Don’t Look Up was easily one of the most anticipated movies of 2021. The film features an ensemble cast of industry heavyweights like Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Cate Blanchett. Fans of director Adam McKay were suitably impressed with the satirical dark comedy , and none more so than Seth MacFarlane of The Orville.

After the release of Don’t Look Up, The Orville’s Seth MacFarlane took to Twitter to praise Adam McKay’s latest directorial venture. His post said:

“Don’t Look Up” is world-class sci-fi (with the “fi” admittedly dubious). Recommended viewing for anyone alive in the 21st century.

High praise, coming from a fellow sci-fi fan. Seth MacFarlane may be most famous for Family Guy, but the self-professed Star Trek fan created The Orville as a loving homage to the seminal science-fiction series. While Seth MacFarlane isn’t sure how fictional the film actually is, he clearly considers Don’t Look Up to be required viewing.

Don’t Look Up has received mixed reviews from critics, but the fan response is significantly more positive. Seth MacFarlane’s approval aside, many viewers are praising the cast’s performances. Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio are (perhaps unsurprisingly) receiving rave reviews, and Meryl Streep has been applauded for her oft-underused comedic chops . That’s not to say the rest of the cast is underwhelming: indeed, even negative reviews commend the performers on their commitment to the film as a whole.

Another point in favor of Don’t Look Up? The chillingly topical story. Viewers are introduced to Kate, a PhD student who discovers an asteroid is set to wipe out all human life on Earth, and her professor, Dr. Mindy. When the duo attempts to warn society of its impending doom, they are met with varying levels of scorn and indifference from the government and the public alike. The U.S President even adopts the maxim ‘Don’t Look Up’ as a political slogan.

Don’t Look Up is a clear parody of the world’s perceived apathy towards climate change, and the audience is all too aware of the parallels Adam McKay draws between his fictional universe and the real one they inhabit. Don’t Look Up has also become increasingly more relevant in the era of the pandemic, despite being written well beforehand. Despite the warnings of scientists, many people are skeptical and choose to ignore the potential consequences of the incoming asteroid. Misinformation quickly spreads, and Kate is forced to navigate the increasingly hazardous political landscape.

Whether it becomes loved or reviled, Don’t Look Up is sure to remain germane. Maybe that’s why Seth MacFarlane dubbed the film ‘recommended viewing for anyone alive in the 21st century.’