Don't Look Up Streaming: When And How You'll Be Able To Watch Adam McKay's New Satirical Comedy Online

As of Friday, December 10, Don’t Look Up is showing in select theaters across the United States, giving audiences their first opportunity to see the new Adam Mckay satirical end-of-the-world comedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. The movie, which also features Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, and a who’s who of today’s Hollywood, will soon be getting the streaming treatment, and thankfully it will be here long before the world comes to an end.

That’s right, you will soon be able to watch Don’t Look Up from the comfort, er, safety of your own home, and here’s everything you need to know to get on your way...

When And Where Can You Watch Don’t Look Up Streaming?

Starting, Friday, December 24 (Christmas Eve), anyone with an active Netflix subscription will be able to watch Don’t Look Up streaming, as Adam McKay’s newest dark comedy will be streaming exclusively on the popular platform. So, when you’re trying to avoid the family on Christmas Eve or looking for a new, non-holiday movie to watch with them, open up Netflix on your preferred streaming device and press play to take in the hilarious and maddening circus ride that is Don’t Look Up.

Stream Don’t Look Up on Netflix starting December 24, 2021.

What Don’t Look Up Is About

In the event you haven’t heard, Don’t Look Up is about two low-level astronomers named Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Dr. Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) who have been given the unenviable task of trying to warn humanity of an approaching comet that is on a collision course with Earth. But since this is an Adam McKay movie (like The Big Short and Vice before it), United States President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) and the national media don’t take the crisis all that seriously, the pair have a hard road ahead of them.

And with a cast that also includes Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, and multiple other great actors, expect a lot of talent on screen with this one.

What Critics Are Saying About Don’t Look Up

Still not sold on Don’t Look Up at this point? Well, early reviews of Adam McKay’s latest offering have already started to surface, and CinemaBlend recently published a roundup of what a handful of critics have to say. One of those reviews, which comes from ScreenRant’s Mae Abdulbaki, made note of the film’s satirical tone as well as the balance between unsettling drama and comedy, saying:

Don’t Look Up is a deeply unsettling yet darkly humorous watch. It has just the right amount of comedy and zeal without losing sight of its message or the tension bubbling beneath the surface.

Other reviews pointed out that Don’t Look Up probably won’t be well received by everyone but were quick to point out that director Adam McKay’s messages about the dangers of Climate Change and society’s response were impactful.

As mentioned, Don’t Look Up is in select theaters now. You can check out the 2021 new movie releases calendar to see what movies are set to release between now and the end of the year.