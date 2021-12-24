Don’t Look Up Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Actors Before

Whether he’s making movies in the fashion of Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, or like The Big Short, Adam McKay has always been able to assemble large groups of big-name actors to get the most out of his stories. That, too, can be said of his latest offering, the satirical disaster comedy Don’t Look Up which features everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Jennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Streep to Jonah Hill, and so many more.

If you have watched the 2021 Netflix comedy and want to know where you’ve seen the Don’t Look Up cast before, fear not, as we have put together a list of all the major players and a few of their most recognizable performances.

Leonardo DiCaprio (Dr. Randall Mindy)

Leonardo DiCaprio appears in Don’t Look Up as Dr. Randall Mindy, one-half of the two-astronomer team tasked with convincing humanity they have only six months to live before an asteroid collides with the planet.

One of the most recognizable actors of the modern era, Leonardo DiCaprio has gone from child star in Parenthood to heartthrob in Titanic, and finally Academy Award winner for his commanding performance in The Revenant. Basically, there haven’t been any prolonged periods of time over the past 30 years where he didn’t have at least one movie crushing at the box office.



Jennifer Lawrence (Kate Dibiasky)

Taking on the role of Kate Dibiasky, the astronomy student who first discovers the asteroid in Don’t Look Up, is Jennifer Lawrence.

Throughout her career, Jennifer Lawrence has won two Academy Awards and three Golden Globes for riveting performances in movies like Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy. In addition to appearing in some of the most decorated movies of the past decade, Lawrence has also spearheaded massive blockbuster franchises, including The Hunger Games and X-Men, appearing in multiple installments in each property.

Meryl Streep (President Janie Orlean)

Portraying the apathetic and unconcerned President Janie Orlean in Don’t Look Up is none other than Meryl Streep, adding to the long list of movies featuring the dynamic actress.

A three-time Oscar winner (Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie’s Choice, The Iron Lady), Meryl Streep has carved out a nice legacy for herself over the course of the past 45 years with memorably performances in Silkwood, The Devil Wears Prada, Little Women, and so much more. Her TV work is just as admirable, with acclaimed series like Angels in America and Big Little Lies.

Cate Blanchett (Brie Evantee)

Appearing as the dismissive television news anchor Brie Evantree in Don’t Look Up is two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett.

Over the years, Cate Blanchett has been recognized for her work in movies like The Aviator and Blue Jasmine, while also appearing is massive film franchises like The Lord of the Rings and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a turn as Thor’s vengeful sister Hela in Thor: Ragnarok. In addition to Don’t Look Up, Blanchett also has a role in the 2021 psychological thriller Nightmare Alley.

Rob Morgan (Dr. Clayton 'Teddy' Oglethorpe)

Rob Morgan shows up in Don’t Look Up as Dr. Clayton “Teddy” Oglethorpe, a scientist who aids the film’s protagonists in their attempt to persuade the public.

Declared one of 25 greatest actors of the 21s Century by the New York Times in 2020, Rob Morgan is perhaps best remembered for his portrayal of Turk Barrett in the various Marvel Netflix series, though he has also played a prominent role as Officer Powell on Stranger Things. More recently, Morgan has shown up in The United States vs. Billie Holiday and The Unforgivable.

Jonah Hill (Jason Orlean)

Taking on the role of White House Chief of Staff Jason Orlean in Don’t Look Up is Jonah Hill, who brings with him years of experience in the world of comedy.

Ever since making his feature film debut in 2004’s I Heart Huckabees, Jonah Hill has gone from one of the most prominent comedic actors of the 21st Century to one of the most interesting and versatile faces in Hollywood. With movies like Moneyball, 21 Jump Street, and Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, Hill has found a great balance.

Mark Rylance (Peter Isherwell)

Mark Rylance appears in Don’t Look Up as Peter Isherwell, an investor who discovers that the asteroid contains a large quantity of precious metals worth a fortune.

The Oscar and Tony Award winner has given several notable performances in the past decade, including Bridge of Spies, Dunkirk, and The Trial of the Chicago 7, making each of the movies better with his presence. Mark Rylance has also shown up in The BFG, The Other Boleyn Girl, and dozens of stage productions around the world.

Tyler Perry (Jack Bremmer)

Taking on the role of the dismissive news anchor Jack Bremmer in Don’t Look Up is media mogul and philanthropist Tyler Perry.

One of the most recognizable faces and names in show business today, Tyler Perry has made a career out of writing, directing, producing, and starring in a series of successful comedy movies and TV shows featuring Madea, his signature character. Perry previously worked with Adam McKay in 2018’s Vice, in which he portrayed the late Colin Powell.

Timothée Chalamet (Yule)

Timothée Chalamet pops in Don’t Look Up as Yule, a young character who takes a liking to Kate Dibiasky and thinks of her as a prophet of some kind.

The release of Don’t Look Up caps off a rather successful year for Timothée Chalamet, who had major roles in Dune and The French Dispatch as well. In the years leading up to one of the most anticipated Netflix movies, Chalamet appeared in The King, Beautiful Boy, and Call Me By Your Name to name only a few.



Ron Perlman (Colonel Ben Drask)

Taking on the role of Colonel Ben Drask, the ring-wing leaning former military leader in Don’t Look Up, is Ron Perlman.

Perlman is one of those actors who can appear in everything from comic book adaptations like Hellboy and hard-hitting crime dramas like Sons of Anarchy and pull off both without much effort at all. Over the years, Perlman has appeared on the Beauty and the Beast TV series, in the movie Drive, and dozens upon dozens of other projects.

Ariana Grande (Riley Bina)

The multi-talented Ariana Grande shows up in Don’t Look Up as Riley Bina, an international pop star who has some run-ins with Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky on their journey.

Ariana Grande is mostly known today for her successful music career and chart-topping albums like Yours Truly, Dangerous Woman, and Thank U, Next, but she is no stranger to acting. Over the years, Grande has had major roles on Victorious, Sam & Cat, and Scream Queens, to name only a few. Oh, and she's also a coach on The Voice.

Scott Mescudi/Kid Cudi (DJ Chello)

Scott Mescudi, also known by his stage name, Kid Cudi, shows up in Don’t Look Up as high-profile musical artist DJ Chello.

Over the years, Scott Mescudi has found a way to balance his successful music career with a spin at acting, including roles in Need For Speed, Entourage, and Meadowland. In the past couple of years, Mescudi has popped up on Westworld, We Are Who We Are, and Creepshow.

Melanie Lynskey (June Mindy)

Melanie Lynskey appears in Don’t Look Up as Randall Mindy’s wife, June. Throughout her career, which goes back to the early 1990s, Lynskey has appeared in everything from Detroit Rock City to The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and Up in the Air to Seeking a Friend for the End of the World. She has also been a major force in TV over the years, including Two and a Half Men, Castle Rock, and Mrs. America.

Himesh Patel (Phillip)

Taking on the role of Phillip, Kate Dibiasky’s boyfriend in Don’t Look Up, is Himesh Patel, who has been on quite a run as of the past few years.

Fans of the BBC series EastEnders will certainly recognize Himesh Patel from his portrayal of Tamwar Masood on more than 500 episodes of the long-running series. More recently, Patel has led movies like Yesterday and played prominent roles in others, including Tenet. He is currently one of the stars of the HBO Max original series, Station Eleven.

Tomer Sisley (Adul Grelio)

Tomer Sisley shows up in Don’t Look Up as Adul Grelio. Throughout his career, Sisley has made appearances in movies like The Nativity Story, We’re the Millers, and Lucky Day, as well as TV series like Messiah, which, like Don’t Look Up, also ran on Netflix.

Michael Chiklis (Dan Pawketty)

Taking on the role of over-the-top news personality Dan Pawketty in Don’t Look Up is Michael Chiklis, who is perhaps best remembered as the tough-as-nails and morally-ambiguous detective, Vic Mackey, on the FX crime series The Shield. Chilkis also portrayed Ben Grimm, also known as The Thing, in Fantastic Four and its sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.



Hettienne Park (Dr. Calder)

Hettienne Park has a small role in Don’t Look Up as the character Dr. Calder. Throughout her career, which has been mostly on TV, Park has appeared on Hannibal, The Blacklist, The Outsider, and the 2021 reboot of Gossip Girl.

Robert Joy (Congressman Tenant)

Robert Joy shows up in Don’t Look Up as Congressman Tenant. Over the years, Joy has appeared in movies like Land of the Dead, The Hills Have Eyes, and The Goldfinch, as well as a list of shows that includes Boston Legal, Grey’s Anatomy, CSI: NY, and most recently, Prodigal Son.

You can see all these faces (and some surprise cameos) by watching Don't Look Up streaming and in select theaters. And, don't forget to check out our list of all the best movies on Netflix if you're looking for something else to watch.