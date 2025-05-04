Turns Out, Blake Lively’s Loving All Those People Calling Another Simple Favor ‘Insane’

A high-profile sequel just released amid the 2025 movie schedule, and I’m not talking about The Accountant 2. I’m referring to fellow Amazon MGM Studios production Another Simple Favor, which is now available to stream with a Prime Video subscription. The film has generated a lot of buzz thus far, with a number of viewers taking to social media to use “insane” and other words to describe it. Blake Lively – one of the film’s co-leads – is well aware of the reactions, and it seems she’s having a great time with them.

Paul Feig’s A Simple Favor is filled with its share of twists and turns and, when it hit theaters in 2018, many were taken by its wild nature. It probably shouldn’t be all that surprising that the recently released follow-up aims to up the ante on the madness. Fans seem to be enjoying the new flick’s wild nature as much as Blake Lively is loving the responses. In a series of photos posted to her Instagram stories, Lively shared reactions and gushed over them. Look at this post:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Based on the comments, it would seem that fans enjoy the various twists that the mystery film has to offer. What’s more, viewers seem to appreciate the copious amounts of “camp” that are on display. Check out another post shared by the aforementioned actress:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Another Simple Favor picks up five years after the events of the original film, with Anna Kendrick’s Stephanie Smothers having solidified herself as a vlogger and best-selling author. Her world is once again turned upside down, however, when Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) re-enters her life, and Stephane is enticed (and threatened) into serving as Emily’s Maid of Honor. From there, all hell breaks loose, and shenanigans ensue. The responses from viewers suggest that they’re shook:

(Image credit: Instagram)

To say that this sequel is over the top would be an understatement, and that was reflected in critics’ responses to it. After the film was screened at this year’s SXSW, a number of journalists called out its zaniness, with some referring to it as “utter nonsense.” Pundits have been mostly positive though, as Eric Eisenberg conveyed in his Another Simple Favor review for CinemaBlend, he didn’t care for how the mystery panned out. Regardless of reviews, it seems fans are content with the franchise as Blake Lively’s posts show:

(Image credit: Instagram)

One could argue that when it comes to a film like this, one has to be aware of the fact that the proceedings are going to get campy and twisty. Of course, said narrative swings may not always work, but many might still find pleasure in the craziness.

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

Another Simple Favor, You're Cordially Invited and more original films await you on Amazon Prime Video. Grab a free 30-day trial, before paying $14.99 a month. You can also save 22% by paying $139 upfront for an entire year.

Should Another Simple Favor prove to be a streaming hit, it could warrant a follow-up that’ll resolve that cliffhanger ending. Nothing has been announced, as of this writing, though Paul Feig has plans for a third movie, as he revealed to CinemaBlend during an exclusive interview. We’ll have to wait and see if that comes to fruition and, if the masses truly do hold the positive opinions held by those that Blake Lively quoted, that threequel may happen. For now, though, stream the movie on Prime Video.