32 Things About The Lion King That Still Stick With Me Years Later

30 years after the original The Lion King debuted in theaters, the film is still one of the most popular, and the most successful, animated films ever made. It's one of Disney's best animated movies. It inspired numerous sequels, TV series, and, of course, a "live-action" remake that made even more money than the original.

However, despite everything that came after, no movie was ever able to capture the magic of The Lion King in quite the same way. It's an awe-inspiring, magical, and emotional movie. There are moments in the films and things about the film, that I still think about now and then. Here are a few of them.

(Image credit: WDAS)

It Has One Of The Best Openings In Movie History

The opening of The Lion King is one of the best sequences in film history, animation or otherwise. The animation, which was unlike anything we had ever seen in 1994, still holds up today. Combined with the iconic song "The Circle of Life," the opening is practically a whole movie by itself, which also made it perfect for the film's first trailer.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation)

Jeremy Irons Is The Movie's MVP

Every great Disney animated movie has a great villain, and this is certainly true with The Lion King. There is no shortage of great voice performances in this one, but Jeremy Irons is the one who is clearly having the best time playing Scar, and that carries over into the performance of one of the all-time great Disney Villains.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Mufasa's Death Is Heartbreaking

Even 30 years later, the death of Mufasa is starling in the power that it has. Knowing that it's coming doesn't make it any less emotional. Just get ready to cry now because it's going to happen.

(Image credit: Disney)

Hakuna Matata Is Actually Terrible Advice

The Lion King has one of the more popular soundtracks of any Disney film, and "Hakuna Matata" is one song that has continued to be a big part of Disney in the years since the film. It's an upbeat tune, which is weird, because "just ignore your problems like they're no big deal" is awful advice that the movie itself ultimately takes issue with.

(Image credit: WDAS)

The It's A Small World Joke Is Still Funny

I'm one of the seemingly few people in the world who actually loves "It's A Small World" both the ride and the song, but that doesn't mean I can't enjoy the joke.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: WDAS)

Robert Guillaume's Rafiki Doesn't Get Enough Credit

Rafiki has a comparatively small part in The Lion King, which is probably why most people don't necessarily think about him when considering their favorite characters in the film. However, Rafiki's big scene is actually the best part of the entire movie, being both thought-provoking and hilarious.

(Image credit: WDAS)

They Cast Matthew Broderick And Then Didn't Let Him Sing

It's not uncommon in an animated musical, or even a live-action musical film, to have different actors sing the songs. Such is the cast in The Lion King. While adult Simba doesn't sing much, his part in "Hakuna Matata" is provided by a different voice. It's not like Broderick can't sing, the guy has won Tony Awards for musical performances.

(Image credit: WDAS)

The Stampede Scene Is Still Incredible Animation

The Lion King was released in an era when animated movies were still primarily done by hand, but computers were used when creating scenes too complex for humans. The wildebeest stampede was one of those sequences that showed just what the computer could do for animation.

(Image credit: WDAS)

The Lion King's Theme's Are Actually Criticized In The Film

The Lion King is a movie about accepting responsibility. Simba believes he is responsible for his father's death and runs away. Later, he realizes he made the wrong choice and goes back. Unfortunately, then the movie reinforces the idea that you will always be judged by your mistakes when nobody supports Simba after learning the "truth." It's an unfortunate way to handle this important life lesson.

(Image credit: WDAS)

Grown Up Nala Is...Uncomfortable

This is...this is a lot.

(Image credit: Disney)

I Can't Believe They Thought Pocahontas Would Be Better Than The Lion King

The Lion King was largely made by Disney's "B-Team" of animators because all of the top talent at the studio had been drafted to work on Pocahontas, the movie that was seen as the more likely success, possibly even a Best Picture winner. It's almost impossible to imagine that now. Pocahontas isn't terrible, but it is clearly not up to the same level of quality as The Lion King.

(Image credit: WDAS)

People Thought There Was An Adult Word Hidden In The Film

Animators hiding easter eggs in movies is nothing new, but one of the most famous was actually misread. The special effects team stuck the letters "SFX" into a shot at one point, but many who noticed misread one of the letters, leading them to believe that a less-than-family-friendly word was in the middle of a Disney movie. The shot has since been altered so you won't find it on Disney+ or modern Blu-ray editions.

(Image credit: Disney)

Do People Realize Simba And Nala Are Related?

Here's a thing to know about real lions, there is usually only one male in a pride. This makes the fact that Scar hangs around Mufasa's pride even stranger, but it strongly indicates that Simba and Nala are almost certainly both children of Mufasa.

(Image credit: WDAS)

The Dedication To Frank Wells Is Still Touching

In April 1994, Frank Wells, the President of the Walt Disney Company, died in a plane crash. A few months later, The Lion King would be dedicated to his memory. The importance of Wells on the history of Disney cannot be understated making this the film's final emotional moment.

(Image credit: WDAS)

I Can't Believe They Almost Cut "Can You Feel The Love Tonight?"

Elton John has revealed that at one point his love song "Can You Feel The Love Tonight?" wasn't even being used in the movie. He, politely suggested that might be a mistake, as every good Disney movie needs a great love song. It's difficult to imagine this movie being as good without that song.

(Image credit: WDAS)

It's Basically Hamlet

The Lion King is one Disney animated movie not based on a fairy tale, but it's still not an original story. It's about a king killed by his uncle, and a son who speaks with the ghost of his father before fighting his uncle. The reason the plot feels so Shakespearean is because it's literally Shakespeare.

(Image credit: WDAS)

Dead Parents Are Normal In A Disney Movie, But Parents Being Killed Are Not

It's far from uncommon, it's mostly normal, for Disney protagonists to be short at least one parent. Normally, however, the dead family member has been long dead before the movie begins. The Lion King is that rare movie that actually contains a parent being killed. Only Bambi had done it previously, and that film never showed the dead parent on screen. It makes the whole sequence that much more powerful.

(Image credit: WDAS)

The Elephant Graveyard Is Legitimately Terrifying

Simba may have been excited to visit an elephant graveyard but honestly, the whole thing is terrifying. Who wants to wander around a place that is literally just piles of bones? That's creepy as hell.

(Image credit: WDAS)

The Pride Lands Recovered Awfully Quickly

It's unclear how much time is supposed to have passed between Simba taking over as king and his first cub being born, but assuming that Simba and Nala didn't wait several years to have babies, the Pride Lands appear to have recovered from their years of neglect in only a few months. I'm not sure that's how nature works.

(Image credit: WDAS)

The Lion King Almost Got A Spiritual Sequel

Considering how successful The Lion King was, it's not a shock that Disney attempted to repeat that success. At one point the studio was going to produce Kingdom of the Sun a serious dramatic epic set in South America, with the music being handled exclusively by Sting rather than Elton John. Unfortunately, the project fell apart and was eventually retooled into The Emperor's New Groove, a very good movie, but not at all what this story almost was.

(Image credit: WDAS)

Elton John And The Lion King Work So Much Better Together Than They Should

A movie set in Africa dealing with lions and the music of Elton John are two things that, on paper, have no business going together, and yet, they are near perfect. While "The Circle of Life" is still the best song overall, John's work is incredible. It's not hard to see why the music of The Lion King has stood the test of time.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation)

Mufasa Is An Incredible Father

Parents in Disney movies are either saints or villains, but Mufasa may be the best Disney dad because the movie is willing to show him being a parent. When his kid screws up, Mufasa lets him know it, while still making it clear that it's all done out of love.

(Image credit: Disney)

"Be Prepared" Is Terrifying

There's nothing quite like a good Disney villain song, and The Lion King has one of the best. Jeremy Irons' voice is just so good at sounding evil and the imagery that goes along with "Be Prepared" is just chilling, possibly more to adults than to kids.

(Image credit: WDAS)

How Many Grubs Did Simba Have To Eat?

We're given the distinct impression that Simba spent his formative years living off grubs. It's impressive if that's really all he ate considering lions have to eat a lot in the wild. Did he hunt without Timon and Pumbaa? They probably wouldn't have approved of him eating their friends.

(Image credit: Disney)

I'm Pretty Sure Scar Is The First Disney Villain To Be Eaten Alive

Most Disney villains don't survive their movie, but many of their deaths are left vague, with most of the violence, if there is any, happening off-screen. While Scar's fate is left to shadows to reveal, it's clear that the hyenas eat him alive, which is one of the more gruesome fates that a villain goes through.

(Image credit: Disney)

Zazu Is Unfairly Abused

If there's a character in The Lion King who is treated completely unfairly, it's Zazu. The bird is just trying to follow his orders and do his job and keep Simba safe, but the kid just won't ever listen. Zazu never asks him to do anything unreasonable, and honestly, if the cub had listened to the bird, things may have gone much better for him.

(Image credit: Disney)

The Lion King Is So Perfect The Remake Didn't Even Try To Improve On It

Most of Disney's live-action remakes have tended to at least make a few cosmetic changes to the story and update a potentially older concept for a modern audience. The Lion King is the remake that sees the least changes, and that's not too surprising. What are you going to do the second time around that could possibly be better than the first try?

(Image credit: WDAS)

Why Does Nobody Realize Scar Is Evil?

I'm not saying that Simba should have just lied and claimed that Scar killed Mufasa, even though he didn't know that was true, but if he had, everybody would have believed him, right? It's weird that nobody just assumes the brother with an ax to grind wasn't up to something until it was spelled out.

(Image credit: WDAS)

The Lion King Hits Differently As An Adult

As a kid, The Lion King is a fairly standard coming-of-age story about accepting responsibility. As an adult, however, you see the movie more through Mufasa's eyes. As a parent, I see how Simba succeeds by embracing those things that his father taught him. You still cry, for different reasons.

(Image credit: WDAS)

It's Weird That The Lions' Food Bows To Them, Right?

I get that The Lion King is a monarchy, but it's weird that when Simba is born all the animals show up and pay homage to him, knowing full well he's going to literally eat them one day.

The Lion King Was The High Point Of The Disney Renaissance

The 1990s were called the Disney Decade by CEO Michael Eisner and The Lion King represents the high water mark, at least when it comes to the animation studio. There would still be some great films to come in the Disney Renaissance, but none would be better than this.

(Image credit: Disney)

Timon And Pumbaa Are Overrated Sidekicks

I'm going to say it. I don't hate Timon and Pumbaa, but as hard as I've tried, I've never been able to love them as much as I know a lot of people have. They are about as annoying as they are funny.