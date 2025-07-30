Freakier Friday’s Jamie Lee Curtis Just Threw A Little Shade At Emily Blunt In The Devil Wears Prada 2 For Copying Her Style, And I’m Here For The Fashion And The Drama
Let’s play nice, shall we?
Not only was it exciting finding out that The Devil Wears Prada 2 is happening, but that Emily Blunt would be coming back too! Her breakthrough performance as Emily Charlton was a beloved side character who stole nearly every scene she was in. But it looks like the fashion drama is starting a bit early as Freakier Friday’s Jamie Lee Curtis threw a little playful shade at Blunt for copying her style, and I’m loving it.
What we know so far about The Devil Wears Prada 2 is that Emily Blunt’s character is now an executive for a luxury group with “advertising dollars” that her former boss, Miranda Priestly, wants. If Emily Charlton is gonna bring it in the world of business, she’s gotta look fashionably on-point while doing so. An on-set photo showed the British actress donning her red hair again and looking business chic below:
Through that bold and confident photo, you can tell that Emily Charlton is loving her new job. Her first paparazzi shot of the upcoming sequel has Emily Blunt wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier black-and-white pinstripe suit with a collared Dior white shirt underneath and a bustier top by Wiederhoeft. Seeing her sporting those dark shades makes me feel like I'm seeing Miranda Priestly all over again.
However, actress Jamie Lee Curtis noticed the similarities between Emily Blunt’s outfit and her own from Freakier Friday. After the Halloween actress threw some playful shade at the Quiet Place actress on Instagram for copying her style, I’m loving the fun fashion drama that’s at play here:
Just when you thought Emily Charlton would be going up against Miranda Priestly for The Devil Wears Prada 2, it looks like Jamie Lee Curtis humorously made sure she was one step ahead in real life! The Oscar winner indeed wore a similar outfit on the set of Freakier Friday months ago, which consisted of a similar black suit with a collared white shirt underneath. And they’ve got the matching big black purses to go with it!
In Freakier Friday, Jamie Lee Curtis’ character, Dr. Tess Coleman, does switch bodies with her future step-granddaughter in the Freaky Friday sequel. So a more hip look brings about hilarity and a timeless style to the multigenerational twist shown in the movie.
I'm loving the fashion drama of who wore what first just as much as the next person. However, I’d rather focus on both actresses having stepped into bolder fashion-forward roles that demand attention. Their characters clearly have great taste.
The Devil may be wearing Prada, but Emily Blunt and Jamie Lee Curtis are wearing similar power-chic outfits that unexpectedly lead to a little friendly fashion competition. Even if Curtis sported the confident black-and-white outfit first, it’s more about both women continuing to dominate the big screen and looking fabulous while doing so.
Continue to see Jamie Lee Curtis looking forever young in the 2025 movie release of Freakier Friday in theaters on August 8th. Emily Blunt also plans to strike a pose as the fashionable Emily Charlton with The Devil Wears Prada 2 in theaters next Spring on May 1st, 2026.
