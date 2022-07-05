'Thor: Love and Thunder' Spoiler-Free Review

The MCU returns with “Thor: Love and Thunder” as one of the most highly anticipated films of the summer, so CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell had to get behind the camera to give his honest, spoiler-free review of the film. Tune in to see why the latest “Thor” installment is his favorite of the four - yes, it’s even better than "Ragnarok."

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

00:54 - The Best ‘Thor’ Movie Yet

02:51 - A Terrific Villain, By A Terrific Actor

04:38 - The Action Is Spectacular

06:49 - Everyone Gets A Significant Arc

09:02 - 80’s Metal Inspirations

12:10 - Star Rating And Final Thoughts