'Thor: Love and Thunder' Spoiler-Free Review
By Sean O'Connell , Katie Hughes published
CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell gives his spoiler-free review of Marvel's latest release, "Thor: Love and Thunder."
The MCU returns with “Thor: Love and Thunder” as one of the most highly anticipated films of the summer, so CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell had to get behind the camera to give his honest, spoiler-free review of the film. Tune in to see why the latest “Thor” installment is his favorite of the four - yes, it’s even better than "Ragnarok."
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:54 - The Best ‘Thor’ Movie Yet
02:51 - A Terrific Villain, By A Terrific Actor
04:38 - The Action Is Spectacular
06:49 - Everyone Gets A Significant Arc
09:02 - 80’s Metal Inspirations
12:10 - Star Rating And Final Thoughts
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
