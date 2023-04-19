Jack Black’s Super Mario Bros. Movie Song ‘Peaches’ Has Already Made A Wild Amount Of Money On Spotify

Based on its box office numbers, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has made a serious impression. While the new Mario movie didn't earn completely favorable reviews, the 2023 new movie release arguably proved that video game adaptations have leveled up in the past 30 years. Universal and Illumination’s animated antics aren’t limited to the big screen, though, as the comedic love ballad “Peaches” has already sparked some Oscar talk in regard to Best Original Song. Prepare for that chatter to intensify, as the numbers behind the Jack Black tune have been crunched, and the song has already made a wild amount of money on Spotify.

Via a press release connected to the song, Unscrambled Words calculated that almost $76,000 has been banked by Bowser’s sentimental song. That sum comes from almost 15 million streams, which has also placed Jack Black on the Billboard Hot 100 as a solo artist for the first time. Talk may be cheap, but the viral buzz surrounding “Peaches” has given the film yet another gold star to put in its trophy case.

The Numbers Behind ‘Peaches’ Spotify Success (Image credit: Illumination/Nintendo) Thanks to the folks at Unscrambled Words, we know the numbers that crunch out to this Super Mario Bros. Movie’s latest success. Here’s how everything plays out: 14,953,168 streams worldwide X $0.005 per stream = $75,765.84 in Spotify royalties

The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s phenomenal second weekend saw Nintendo’s big cinematic reboot continue to rake in the cash. This is on top of an opening that saw the Chris Pratt-led video game blockbuster set new records for weekend box office hauls as well. So obviously, that’s a huge foundation of people who are being exposed to the wonder that is Jack Black’s Bowser singing about his love for Princess Peach.

Plus, the song’s pop culture footprint has expanded to those who haven’t seen the film. A combination of buzzy fandom and social media memes have filled the Internet, likely giving social media users a sense of the tune's appeal. And, as one would've expected, Universal and Illumination eventually released a music video for "Peaches," which is currently sitting at 15 million views and counting.

Whether you've heard it before, or want to see what the fuss is about, you can get in on all of this action with the video below. Just prepare to have a brand new earworm burrowed firmly in your brain:

In the wake of the movie's blockbuster debut, some fans appear to be looking for major hints regarding where Super Mario Bros. 2 could go . That’s to be expected, as there are a lot of possibilities, when you consider what the first movie borrowed from the entirety of the Nintendo library. But now, with a hit single on its plate, the Mushroom Kingdom’s fandom is probably wondering how that next movie will top Jack Black’s magnum opus of romance.

While official plans for a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie have yet to be announced, that very picture can still be enjoyed at a theater near you. And if you've already seen it, do yourself a favor and check out a rundown of the best Nintendo Easter eggs in it, in case you missed them.