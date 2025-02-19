Titanic’s Cora Actress Discusses A Heartbreaking Deleted Scene From The Film, And I Understand Why It Was Cut

Titanic easily ranks as one of the best movies of the '90s . Between Jack and Rose’s fated love story to the largely historically accurate elements of the Unsinkable Ship , the movie was slated for big and emotional reviews. That said, the actress behind Cora Cartmell, one of the ship’s younger passengers, shared that the film could have been even more heart-wrenching if one of her deleted scenes were included. Learning of the specific contents within the young girl’s storyline, it’s no wonder why it was cut.

The After We Wrap podcast had Alex Owens-Sarno, the actress who played Cora in Titanic, on to chat about her experience on set among other entertainment industry topics. Even though Cora had a minor role in the film, she is showcased throughout it, including in moments with Jack and Rose. The performer explained that her (almost official) death scene was her most "acting" moment during her time on the James Cameron set. She also noted that this original ending on the tumultuous trip was rejected by a certain population of pre-screeners, saying:

I think the thing that really lit me up about the Titanic experience in the realm of acting was actually my drowning scene. It was heavily rejected by moms.

The powerful deleted scene is sure to leave an impression on many, including Owens-Sarno. I’m sure while reflecting on her experience as a child in this weighted moment, there was a lot to process. While Cora may not have been a real passenger, the thought of her (or any of the fictitious kids on the ship) passing in this manner could have been a way to honor many young travelers who perished in 1912. Regardless of whether the deleted scene made the cut or not, it’s heartbreaking to take in.

The 36-year-old then added that Cameron was the one who wanted the scene to be included. Along with that, she shared that it was her, and not a stunt double in the cut footage, saying:

Basically, Jim wanted the scene in the movie. I did my own stunt. It’s a lot. When they were showing test audiences, they were like, ‘Not her.’

Again, the deleted scene, while powerful, is arguably too visceral for many viewers. It’s a little shocking to hear that a young Owens-Sarno didn’t have any sort of altered experience with the moment compared to her adult counterparts. I also agree with those who think that Cora’s fate–whatever it may be–shouldn’t be that directly portrayed. There are already fans of the historic boat and movie who regularly only watch the first half of Titanic because of the sadness and weight the second half brings, so the thought of Cora being included is too much.

Even with the star-crossed lovers and sad, but semi-historically accurate story, John Jacob Astor IV actor Eric Braeden knew Titanic would be a hit before it reached the public. Cameron’s homage to the Wonder Ship's harrowing voyage educated multiple generations about a monumental historic event. That legacy lives to this day, while supplying viewers with plenty of iconic Titanic scenes that round out the movie.

With this new angle on the Titanic's script brought to light, it's good to know that we are in the dark about Cora's fate. It's even better to know that Cameron and production were receptive enough to cut the stark scene before it hit theaters. If you’d like to watch Titanic and its fateful events, you can stream it with a Hulu subscription or Paramount+ subscription .