Tom Cruise Meets Local Couple In The Middle Of Doing Crazy Hang Gliding Stunts, Because Of Course

Tom Cruise has been a legend in Hollywood for years, but as of late he’s really gotten a name for himself as the quintessential action star . That’s largely because of his roles in franchises like Top Gun and Mission: Impossible, both of which resulted in some truly outrageous stunt work . And Cruise recently met a local couple in the middle of doing crazy hang gliding stunts, because of course.

Tom Cruise is currently hard at work filming Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part Two, while fans patiently wait for the highly anticipated release of Part One. This process unsurprisingly is putting the 60 year-old actor in even more high risk situations as Ethan Hunt. A couple recently met him while he was filming in the U.K., as they shared with The Northern Echo :

He was nice and polite and really humble. Tom Cruise apologized for the noise of the helicopters and asked if we were alright. He was making sure everybody who wanted to, got their photos with him. We were the last ones to get his picture and then he just paraglided off the mountain back to his camp next to Buttermere.

That’s certainly one way to exit a conversation. Tom Cruise is known for doing crazy stunts for his movies, and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part Two will certainly be no exception. And it sounds like hang gliding is on the menu for that blockbuster, which will no doubt be thrilling to experience on a big screen. Because after literally jumping out of a plane , what’s next?

Tom Cruise has been keeping extremely busy, putting a ton of time and money into the next two Mission: Impossible Movies. Although considering how wildly successful Top Gun: Maverick was in theaters , folks are going to be especially excited to see him back in action as Ethan Hunt. And smart money says the hang gliding is just the tip of the stunt iceberg; there have already been crazy motorcycle stunts filmed .

Later in that same interview, the cast who met Tom Cruise went on to explain what it was like watching the legendary actor hang gliding before their eyes. His passion for these intense sequences was on full display, as they shared:

He was doing all his own stunts. He was being flown up by one helicopter and then another would film him paragliding down. We saw him going down several times.

On top of being an accomplished athlete and stunt performer, it sounds like Tom Cruise’s character also really impressed those who witnessed his recent hang gliding shoot for Mission: Impossible. Because while he was no doubt stressed and focused, he still took the time to make the day of onlookers, and apologize for the noise the helicopters were making. What a class act.