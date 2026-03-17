Total Recall Is Not Like Other Arnold Schwarzenegger Movies Of The Era. Why That Makes It The Best

Is Total Recall Arnold Schwarzenegger's best action movie? No, that would be Commando.

Is Total Recall Arnold's most recognizable movie? Of course not. That would be Terminator 2: Judgment Day (though I prefer the original), as T2 is arguably one of the best sci-fi movies of all time. However, for my money, Schwarzenegger's best movie of the ‘80s and ‘90s - which was when Schwarzenegger was at his peak - is indeed Total Recall, which came out in 1990.

Adapted from a novelette by Philip K. Dick titled “We Can Remember It for You Wholesale,” Total Recall is unlike any other Arnold Schwarzenegger movie of the era, which makes it his best. Here's why.

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(Image credit: Tri-Star Pictures)

As Is, Total Recall Is A Sci-Fi Masterpiece That Would Work Even Without Schwarzenegger

In 2012, we got an absolutely abysmal remake of Total Recall (which we gave a much higher review than I would have given it) that legitimately made me angry after I watched it. The original Total Recall is in my top 5 favorite movies of all time, mind you, and the remake starring Colin Farrell and Bryan Cranston was soulless, drab, and most offensively, boring, and I try to erase it from my memory whenever possible.

However, here's the thing about the original Total Recall. It's the antithesis of all those things I just mentioned. Directed by Paul Verhoeven, the idea of having memories transplanted directly into your brain, only for the memory to possibly be TOO realistic (IF it's a memory at all), is so solid that if Verhoeven decided to use another actor besides Arnie, it likely would have been almost as good.

That sounds like an indictment against Schwarzenegger, right? An Arnold movie that would be fine without him? That's just it, as that's how good the setting, story, and effects are in this movie. They work even without Arnold's presence.

I especially love how it takes place on Mars, which is another reason why it doesn't feel like any other Schwarzenegger movie. The red planet is entirely alien in nature, so even though T2 is a more recognized sci-fi film, this (and Predator) are probably closer to what people think of when you say the words “science fiction". There are alien creatures, a three-breasted woman, and a robot, making it all feel so much more unique than any other Arnold movie. As I said, it would still be amazing without him. However, with Arnold…

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(Image credit: Tri-Star Pictures)

That Said, It Is So Much Better With Him Actually In It

Let me tell you. I know that I just said that Arnold doesn't NEED to be in this movie, but it’s so, so much better with him in it. Every moment - from his visor breaking and his eyeballs and tongue popping out, to the way he drops one-liners (“See you at the party, Richter!”), to how he handles a gun, everything about this film makes it the quintessential Arnold movie.

Plus, it's so weird! At one point, Schwarzenegger is masquerading as a woman to sneak through a checkpoint, but the device he's using malfunctions, and he keeps saying, “Two weeks" over and over again. That is, until the mask separates, which reveals Arnold’s pissed-off face underneath. As I said earlier, Schwarzenegger didn't HAVE to be the face that gets revealed, but how much better is it that it is his face?

When Arnold gets into a taxi piloted by a robot (a self-driving car in 1990?!) Arnold uses his strength and rips the robot right out of the driver’s seat and drives himself (score one for humanity!) when the robot isn’t going fast enough.

In every way, Schwarzenegger is peak Arnold here. That’s why it’s so strange that he wants to make another Conan or Predator, but not another Total Recall. Not that I would WANT a sequel (the movie is perfect as is), but it's just surprising that he wouldn't want to bring back this universe, given what a memorable movie it is for Schwarzenegger. Oh, well. I’m not complaining.

(Image credit: Tri-Star Pictures)

The Setting And Characters Are Unlike Anything Else In His Filmography

I got into this earlier a little bit, but Total Recall is unlike anything else in Schwarzenegger’s filmography. And, I’m not just talking about the ‘80s and ‘90s. I mean, period. For example, in what other movie does Schwarzenegger travel to another planet (Well, besides in Predator: Killer of Killers - but that’s just his likeness!) and join a rebellion? The answer is none. There is no other movie like that.

In truth, Total Recall came out in what I like to call Arnold’s experimental period. I’m talking about out-there movies like The Running Man - which still holds up! - Predator, and The Last Action Hero (Another winner!). These are all films that don’t feel like conventional action movies, but they all still work, even with a former Mr. Olympia in the starring role. That said, Total Recall feels like Schwarzenegger’s most out-there movie ever.

There’s literally a mystic man baby living inside of another man named Kuato (“Open your miiiiind.”), a guy with an alien arm, and the whole, is it real, or is it not real scenario, that it stands out above other weird Arnold movies like The 6th Day, Junior, and Jingle All the Way (Which, you gotta admit, is kinda weird for a Christmas movie).

And then, you have that ambiguous ending. I’ll tell you, there’s a reason why Total Recall is in my top five favorite movies. It just has everything!

(Image credit: Tri-Star Pictures)

Schwarzenegger has actually had some really bizarre antagonists over the years. One of the first ones that comes to mind is Bennett (Vernon Wells) from Commando. Just looking at him, you would think Arnold would kick his ass three ways from Sunday (Even though Bennett does wear some bitching chainmail), but he’s actually a formidable foe for him.

Another interesting villain was Robert Patrick as the T-1000 in T2. Since he’s so much slimmer than Arnie, you wouldn’t think he would do so much damage to him, but he’s a villain who wrecks Schwarzenegger’s dated T-800 model. So, yes, pitting Mr. Olympia against smaller guys is a recipe for success.

However, I think the most compelling villain of Schwarzenegger’s career was played by Michael Ironside in Total Recall. Now, Ironside isn’t the main antagonist (That would be Ronny Cox’s Vilos Cohaagen), but Ironside is just as relentless as the T-1000 hunting John Connor. Playing Cohaagen’s enforcer, Ironside just has that growl and menace of somebody you know you have to be scared of.

And, the fact that Arnold’s character, Douglas Quaid/Hauser, is on the run from him constantly (Until he disposes of him) just builds so much tension and suspense, making him one of Arnold’s most compelling villains.

(Image credit: Tri-Star Pictures)

As A Whole, Schwarzenegger Has Been In Bigger Films, But This Is His Best

Schwarzenegger is one of my favorite actors, so I’ve seen him in almost every movie he’s ever been in (Try as I may, I still can’t track down Hercules in New York). That said, if you name any other Arnold movie, I’ve watched it. And, I can say that in the 50 or so movies that he’s been in, Total Recall is my favorite.

The story’s great, the action’s great, the effects are great. Everything’s great!

And, while it may not be his biggest film, it’s the one that stands out the most. As I said earlier, it’s the quintessential Arnold movie, and one you need to rewatch (or watch for the first time) if it’s been a while.

What’s your favorite Arnold movie? I’d love to hear your thoughts!